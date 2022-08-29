A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana for parts of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio until 8 p.m.
centerpiece
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 3:39 pm
On Wednesday, Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced a student loan forgiveness plan, with up to $10,000 being canceled from student debt for people who earn below $125,000 a year or households that earn less than $250,000 per year. Students with Pell grants would get another $10,000 forgiven. This includes federal student loans and Parent Plus loans. Do you think the government should forgive student debt?