A destructive line of thunderstorms is moving across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin and will soon reach northern Indiana.
According to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, these storms are producing wind gusts of 70 to 100 mph and widespread wind damage. These storms will move into northwest Indiana and southwest lower Michigan after 5 p.m. and will track across the remainder of the area through 9 p.m.
"This is a very dangerous situation," the NWS reports. "Be sure to follow any watches and warning that are issued and have a place you can go to for safety. Even after the strongest wind gusts, wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph may persist for up to 30 minutes after the strongest winds. Widespread wind damage is expected."
