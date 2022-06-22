ELKHART — The Lerner Theatre, 420 S. Main St., will host a performance of We The Kingdom Live Tour at 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
Tickets for the tour go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, with Friends of the Lerner membership presale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.
We The Kingdom's chart-topping songs include “God So Loved,” “Holy Water,” Reckless Love.” During the tour, they’ll also perform music from their soon-to-be-released second album.
The tour will also feature award-winning artist and worship leader Cory Asbury.
Tickets for the show range from $28-102.75, plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469 or visit them online at www.thelerner.com.