My heart has been breaking for over a week about the news of another elementary school shooting and the loss of those two teachers and 19 children.
The news of that horrible tragedy came after the local shooting of a family and the senseless mass shooting of people shopping for groceries in Buffalo.
Stop the madness — please!
So while my heart has been breaking, I’ve also been angry. So angry that we’ve allowed this to happen again. Those beautiful, innocent children had just received awards that morning; had only two days left in the school year. But their lives were taken.
How do we live in a country where we allow our children to be slaughtered in their classrooms? Where parents and grandparents out shopping for groceries and birthday cakes get gunned down?
Every time there’s a school shooting we get outraged. We say something needs to be done and then we get beaten down by those who don’t want to change anything. By those who create fear that ANY common sense gun legislation means they’re taking their second amendment rights away.
I’m sick and tired of it. It’s just not true. No one at any time has EVER proposed taking all guns or second amendment rights away. They just want to make it a little harder to get them by those who mean harm. You can’t walk into the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and walk out with a driver’s license —you have to prove you’re worthy of having that license. And yes, I know that a driver’s license is a privilege, not a right in this country, but still.
You have to get screened before adopting a pet from the shelter. There are stricter rules and qualifications about all sorts of things way less dangerous than firearms. Instead of making gun ownership more difficult, in many states including ours, legislation is being passed that makes it easier.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s response to those who question whether the age should be raised to purchase a gun has been that 18-year-olds have been able to buy guns in Texas for 60 years so what’s different now? I can answer that question for him. They haven’t been able to buy military assault weapons for 60 years. And therein lies the issue.
In nearly every one of these horrific mass shootings a military assault weapon has been the weapon of choice. Those weapons have one purpose — to kill a lot of people quickly. It’s been explained that unlike other bullets that usually go clean through, this type of ammunition spreads out on impact and does fatal damage. Therefore a hunter wouldn’t want to use one.
But it’s not just the assault weapons themselves, I’m told. When I interviewed officers involved in the Dayton, Ohio mass shooting a couple of years ago for a magazine article I was writing one of the officers pointed out that not only the assault weapons but also high capacity magazines that contain 10, 20 or 30 rounds also need to be outlawed.
In my opinion there is no reason for any civilian to have these types of weapons. You can have your rifles, shotguns, pistols and handguns — you can hunt and protect yourself just fine with those weapons.
Others argue that the ‘bad guys’ will get the guns anyway and they might, but does that mean we should make it so darn easy? If we can stop some of the killing isn’t that better than doing nothing? Doing nothing certainly hasn’t helped save children.
Lately some of the politicians have been running campaign ads glorifying guns — including the AR 15 assault weapons. They’re telling citizens in these ads that they need to have these guns to protect themselves. Yes, we have freedom of speech and the right to bear arms but there are responsibilities that come with both of those rights.
Please, do not tell me you’re pro-life when you glorify killing machines or you’re unwilling to give an inch to make gun ownership safer. Please do not tell me you’re pro-police when you won’t do anything — not background checks, not 48-hour waiting periods, not restrictions on assault weapons — to protect the police from anyone carrying these weapons.
The police in Buffalo, New York admitted they were outgunned by the 18-year-old in that mass shooting and the police in Uvalde waited an hour before going in while children lay dying. Over 80 percent of Americans, including gun owners, agree that some of these regulations are necessary.
Please don’t tell me you’re ‘pro-God’ when you’re spreading fear, hate, racism and division because my God said, ‘Thou shall not kill’ and my Jesus said the greatest commandment is to love one another.
I’m sorry, folks, I don’t mean to offend anyone but I can’t stay silent any longer. I believe in the saying ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.’
I’m tired of all the hate and division being promoted by those catering to the worst in us in order to remain in or to gain power instead of actually leading us to be the best that we can be. America is at its greatest and we are at our strongest when we are united.
If we stay divided, I’m afraid our democracy will fall; we’ll see more senseless violence and nothing will ever get accomplished.
I know we are better than this. We need to be — we owe it to our children.