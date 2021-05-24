GOSHEN — Leaders of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair on Monday announced the fifth and final concert for the fair.
The Christian group We Are Messengers will perform Sunday, July 25, at 8 p.m. on the Grandstand Stage.
According to information provided by fair officials, We Are Messengers is an acclaimed Irish American band comprised of a group of
friends who still believe that it’s possible to change the world through their faith-based music.
Track seat tickets for We Are Messengers are $10 and Grandstand tickets are $5. Track seating is standing room only for this concert.
