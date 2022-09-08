There are many ways to get involved this weekend in honor of the 21st anniversary of 9/11. There are local events and also national events.
National nonprofit Wreaths Across America is calling on Americans to join them in waving the American flag in their own communities. Members of the WAA family, including staff, volunteers, Gold Star and Blue Star Families, and veterans, will join to share in the patriotic act of waving the flag, and sharing the stories of those who raised their hand to serve following the events of that fateful day.
The flag waving will start at 8:46 a.m., when on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center's North Tower and end at 10:03 a.m., when four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pa.
The organization requests participants also share pictures and videos of community flag waving, using the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America Official Facebook page.
To learn more go to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/19520/News/804/?relatedId=0.
To watch the Facebook live event, go to https://fb.me/e/2UPjaByZj.
Locally, several communities are making their own effort to remember the fallen. Here’s a list of other activities going on in memory of 9/11:
Goshen Police Department — noon-3 p.m.
The annual Riding to Remember Fallen Police, Firefighter and Veteran Motorcycle Ride will travel throughout the county, from Jimtown to Middlebury, honoring service members who lived in Elkhart County. At 2:10 p.m., the motorcyclists will be at the halfway point, the Goshen Police Department, where they will dismount for a special memorial service, and names of fallen heroes will be read. Spectators are invited to line the streets of each town.
Ruthmere Museum, Elkhart — 1-4 p.m.
As part of its Patriotic Program series, Ruthmere is observing Patriot Day. Each visitor will receive a free miniature American flag with their tour. Call Ruthmere at 574-264-0330 to reserve a tour. Reservations are welcome, but not required. Tours start on the hour.
Wakarusa Memorial Park — 2 p.m.
Boy Scouts of America Pioneer Trails District, LaSalle Council, and Cub Scout Pack 704 Wakarusa are holding their annual Scout Surge 9/11 remembrance ceremony, honoring first responders, armed forces and their families. Bring chairs. There will be some shelter available.
Kosciusko County Courthouse — 4-5 p.m.
The service will remember 9/11 and honor corrections, dispatch, fire, EMS, law enforcement and military personnel who protect and serve every day. Bring a lawn chair. The event is outdoors.