GOSHEN — To move forward with the future, staff at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds went back to clean up the property’s past.
The Elkhart County commissioners approved a request Monday to update the zoning at the fairgrounds and bring them up to modern standards.
The proposal called for changing the developed portion of the venue along C.R. 34 in Goshen from light manufacturing to a heavy business zone with a detailed development plan, and then change the undeveloped portion, which is mostly parking areas, from agricultural to agricultural with development plan as well.
The change also groups the 13 parcels on the property into one subdivision with two lots, a county planning and development staff report shows.
“This was an attempt to consolidate those parcels, as well as look at current development and future development,” Jason Auvil, county planning manager, told the commissioners.
The move helps pave the way for fairgrounds leaders to undertake plans for growth at the site.
“A few years ago, we purchased the land to the east, and we’re excited now to be in a position to start developing the eastern portion of our fairgrounds.” Trent Hostetler, the fair’s 2020 president, told the commissioners.
One desire on the to-do list has been to build a new horse arena, said Miranda Muir, general manager of the Elkhart County Fair.
“We’re trying to get to a good point to where we can develop in the future,” Muir said.
Auvil explained the previous zoning at the fairgrounds was set in the 1950s and ‘60s when county commissioners at the time expected the area to see more industrial growth. By today’s standards, a manufacturing zone isn’t appropriate for the fairgrounds area.
“This cleans that up from the original zoning. It’s going to help them organize and plan better,” Auvil said.
The fairgrounds covers nearly 358 acres with 70 buildings, several facilities that include 300 recreational vehicle sites for events held throughout the year, the staff report shows.
Auvil also noted the site, while on county land, receives utility services from the city of Goshen, which requires the fairgrounds to work under city jurisdiction as well.
The county plan commission gave its approval to the rezoning in November. The commissioners voted unanimously to accept them Monday.
IVY TECH PLANS
The commissioners addressed several other issues during their meeting.
They approved a proposal to update Ivy Tech’s current development plan to allow for apparent plans to build a new flex lab for robotics. Auvil said the proposal calls for adding a 10,000-square-foot-building at the campus along C.R. 18 near Elkhart.
The move came after the commissioners approved directing nearly $1.48 million in tax increment financing money to support the project in September. The funds are part of a local match to the $1 million share Ivy Tech received from a Lilly Endowment-supported regional Labs for Industry Future and Transformation grant.
The new flex lab aims to provide students with workforce training in advanced manufacturing skills.
DRUG SCREENS PLAN
The commissioners also tentatively approved a contract at the crux of a proposal to start running drug screens through the county in an effort to cut costs.
The plan by Ross Maxwell, court services director, calls for ending reliance on outside vendors to perform the tests, said County Administrator Jeff Taylor. To get started with an “in-house” program, Taylor presented a proposed contract with Siemens corporation to purchase materials, supplies and equipment for drug screens.
Taylor estimated the start-up cost at $36,000, followed by costs for supplies each year. He also remarked Maxwell would have to hire an employee to run the service.
Taylor cited Maxwell as estimating he was spending more than $200,000 for drug tests through outside vendors.
The commissioners approved the contract pending a legal review of it.
