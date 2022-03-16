SYRACUSE — A small group of Wawasee High School students led the efforts that culminated in raising $10,000 for Kosciusko County Cancer Care Fund.
Senior Devin Van Lue and friends (sophomore) Sam Rose and (junior) Ava Pohl spearheaded the All for One campaign throughout the school system.
Van Lue said he and Rose first got involved with Kosciusko County Relay for Life while in middle school because his mom was an event lead for the organization.
“Recently we decided we wanted to focus more locally than nationally to affect more kids at school so this year we decided to donate to Kosciusko County Cancer Care,” he said.
Van Lue said while he’s not been personally affected by cancer, lots of his friends have.
Rose said when she got to the high school she decided to get more involved. “I was interested especially since I lost some family members to cancer but also close friends who’ve been affected and battling all my life. I plan to continue all through high school.”
Pohl said she joined Van Lue’s relay team during her freshman year and then had this opportunity her junior year. She said her grandmother battled cancer as did her mom’s close friend so she saw firsthand the affect.
“I want to bring awareness and it’s awesome I got this opportunity to step up as a leader in the school and community,” she said.
They named their campaign “All for One in the Fight Against Cancer.” Van Lue explained it was an easier way to advertise than saying Kosciusko County Cancer Care Fund, plus since the whole school corporation was involved, as well as Concord High School — it seemed appropriate.
They raised the money in a variety of ways. Van Lue said they sold sponsorships to local businesses to help pay some of their expenses and they brought in about $4,000 in sponsorships. They also solicited donations for a silent auction.
They also had a week of activities leading up to the Wawasee-Concord basketball game on Jan. 28, which was the culminating event.
“We had dress-up days and made videos to spread awareness,” Rose said.
Van Lue said those videos were shown school corporation wide.
One day they had luminaries in the gym representing loved ones who were battling through cancer, had lost their lives to cancer or who were survivors. Devin said when the high school did the luminaries, the grade school and middle school students wrote letters of support for those battling cancer and the students donated them to the Kosciusko Cancer Care Fund to share with their patients.
“We also shared them with some of our guest speakers,” Rose said.
The grade schools and middle school also held a week-long penny pitch at their schools. “That brought in a good chunk of the money,” Van Lue said.
They had a game room the day before the basketball game with a bouncy house. Students purchased tickets to play the games and that went towards their goal.
The day of the game they held a radio-thon on a local radio station. “The three of us and my dad (Jeremy Van Lue, a teacher at the high school) were on air from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. along with cancer survivors and cancer patients sharing their stories. Some teachers and administrators who’ve been somehow affected shared their stories, too.”
They held a pep rally for the school, which was live streamed through the school corporation. Amy Miller, 12th-grade English and speech teacher and cancer survivor, spoke at the rally. Van Lue said she’d just received her results in December that she was officially cancer free. The students spoke about their mission and they played games and had the band at the pep rally.
The night of the game Pohl said they had a silent auction and an ice cream machine and sold T-shirts at half time. Miller shared her story again during half time. Third quarter they passed a bucket.
All For One also partnered with Concord High School and they did their own fundraisers with the exception of the T-shirts — the two schools went in jointly on those.
Van Lue was asked how that partnership came about and he said the first time was two years ago while he was a sophomore before COVID. He said his cousin attends Concord and put him in touch with their student body president. He said Concord ran their fundraisers through the student council and Wawasee ran theirs through the drama department. Van Lue, Pohl and Rose are all drama students. He explained any activity at the school has to be sponsored through a club. He said the first time they partnered with Concord they raised $6,000 for Kosciusko County Relay for Life.
Layla Kattau of Concord High School shared they raised $376 for Cancer Resources for Elkhart County.
EVERYONE’S AFFECTED
Van Lue said one thing they do is give a speech and ask if students have been affected by cancer — if someone they know and love has had the disease — to stand up.
“Everyone in the gym stood up,” he said. “Seeing that earlier in the day and coming up with the total (raised) at the end of the night was shocking but very encouraging, too. One thousand students stood up. It was very beneficial to the school and community.”
The students shared cancer has hit home in their school community. Two years ago teacher Tracy Walesa battled cancer and was one of their speakers. A student lost his dad two years ago, who was also a teacher at the school.
“It hit close to our hearts because we were close to the student and the family,” Van Lue said.
They shared that Andy Kryder lost his battle to cancer in spring of 2020. He was a teacher and swim coach at the high school.
Pohl said Kryder’s children were excited about what All for One was doing.
Rose shared that she was on the swim team and even though the coach had passed away two years prior, dozens of luminaries were dedicated to him — from the swim team and others. But she shared that it occurred to her that there were so many more individuals represented in those luminary bags.
Van Lue said that more than 100 students voluntarily made luminary bags, and he said they didn’t ask for a donation for them.
“In previous years we were more focused on fundraising,” he said. “This year we took a different approach and focused more on bringing awareness — mostly getting the word out about what cancer is and having people share their stories — and ultimately it helped more with the fundraising in the end.”
Their goal was to raise $6,000 and they surpassed that goal by $4,000. The trio was asked how they felt about that and they all expressed relief.
“We weren’t expecting it,” Van Lue said. “We thought we were going to come in short the day of until the end of the night when we totaled everything.”
Rose said, “It was very shocking and definitely encouraging that after the month-long planning and hoping for the best that once it was totaled up and announced that night it makes all of it so worth it knowing we could help more people than we thought we could.”
“It was really nerve-wracking the day of,” Pohl said. “We had no clue what had come in, so when Devin told us I thought, ‘Wow! Now all that money donated will have a significant impact on the fund and the individuals. All the hard work we put in was going to a good cause.”
Van Lue said they actually haven’t delivered the check yet as they were still finalizing invoices and got caught up in their musical which is happening soon, but the organization is aware of what they’ve raised.
Van Lue said he was told it takes $14,000 a month to provide funds for those in the Kosciusko community. “So $10,000 on that scale sounds small, but ultimately it’s still a big impact,” he said.
Kosciusko County Cancer Care Fund doesn’t pay any administrative fees. Everyone there is a volunteer.
“So every dollar raised goes straight to those in our community,” he said. “That’s one reason why we chose them.”
Van Lue said, “This was all student led. We didn’t ask for any adult help through all of it — getting the sponsorships, decorating — it was all done by students. We had to get adult permission of course but this was something we wanted to do, it was our initiative.”
Van Lue will be graduating this year and going on to Ball State to study music education. He said he plans to continue being involved in raising funds for cancer patients and raise awareness so if there’s not an avenue to do so at Ball State he’ll likely start something.
While Pohl and Rose plan to continue on the legacy and work at Wawasee High School in the coming years.
