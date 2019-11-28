SYRACUSE — Wawasee Iron Pride robotics had several teams find victory Nov. 23 at Syracuse Elementary School during a skills championship and tournament.
Team 574C Centurion, with members Evan Rassi, Taylor Fiedeke and Evan Brower, and 574D Immortal, with members Noah Beckner, Jack Collins, Wesley Hays and Nathan Smith, earned the tourney championship trophy, each finishing qualifying rounds at 7-0-0.
Team 574C Centurion was named the robot skills champion with a team best 85.
“The Iron Pride had a great tournament on our home turf at Syracuse Elementary School,” according a news release from Syracuse Elementary School teacher and Wawasee High School Robotics advisor Julie Hays. “All of our teams competed successfully in the qualification rounds and made it into elimination rounds.”
Team results include: 574G Iron Knight member Harry Doss (4-2-1, ranked 10); 574A Amazon members Andrea Mickley, Allison Stookey and Sydni Ewing (4-3-0, rank 15); and 574H Samurai (Middle School) members Charlie Krull, Michael Wippel and Alan Warren (3-4-0, rank 24) made it into the round of 16.
Team 574F Barbarian team members Vanessa Wright, Jackson Coverstone and Bailey Smith (2-4-1, rank 27), 15th seed, upset the No. 2 seed in the round of 16, advancing to the quarterfinals.
Team 574C (7-0-0, rank 1) and 574D (7-0-0, rank 2) both went undefeated for the day, allying together for the eliminations, roaring into the final round and coming out on top, winning the tournament with a final score of 75 to 17, according to Hays.
The Iron Pride partnered with the Riverside Intermediate Vex IQ teams from Plymouth to host a double division event. Team 45 Vex IQ competed on one side of the gymnasium while 40 Vex VRC teams competed on the other.
“This is the strongest showing we’ve had all year, “ said Jed Wandland, head coach of the Iron Pride. “I’m incredibly impressed by the work the kids have been putting into their teams this season.”
The next tournament is Dec. 7 at Purdue Polytechnic Anderson, 1920 Purdue Parkway, Anderson. Opening ceremonies will be held at 9:15 a.m., and qualifying starts at 9:30 a.m. with finals at 3:15 p.m., and awards and closing cremonies at 4:15 p.m.
Wawasee’s trophy count this season is now seven.
For more information, visit www.ironpriderobotics.org, Facebook at facebook.com/wawaseerobotics, Twitter @ironpriderobots or Instagram @ironpriderobotics.
