CROWN POINT — Crown Point turned out to be an Interstate battle with teams from Illinois, Michigan and Indiana being represented Feb. 15.
“This was a good example of the level of competition we will see at Worlds,” Wawasee head coach Jed Wandland said.
Wawasee’s Iron Pride Robotics Team took the Skills Championship, increasing the season trophy count to 17.
“Skills scores will be the way most of Wawasee’s teams will qualify for State now,” Wandland said. “Our last tourney ... will be the last time teams will be able to qualify through a tournament championship.”
Team 574B Berserker, with members Vanessa Wright and Bailey Smith, (3-3-0, rank 28); Team 574H Samurai (middle school) with members Charlie Krull, Michael Wippel and Alan Warren, (2-4-0, rank 43); Team 574A Amazon, with members Andrea Mickley and Sydni Ewing, (2-4-0, rank 48); and Team 574G Iron Knight, with member Harry Doss, (2-4-0, rank 52) competed in the qualification rounds.
The 574F Barbarian team made up of Jackson Coverstone, (4-2-0, rank 16) alliance lost to the Team 574C Centurion, with members Evan Rassi, Taylor Fiedeke and Evan Brower, (6-0-0, rank 5) alliance in the round of 16. Team 574D Immortal, with members Noah Beckner, Jack Collins, Wesley Hays and Nathan Smith, (6-0-0, rank 3) alliance powered through to the semifinals. Team 574C’s alliance bid for the championship ended with a loss by two cubes.
Team 574C put up a skills championship best combined skills score of 147, elevating their World Skills Rank to 16th place out of 25,000 teams around the globe.
Tournament results include:
574D — 3rd (6-0-0), 4th (80 pts) Robot Skills
574C — 5th (6-0-0), 1st (147 pts) Robot Skills
574F — 16th (4-2-0), 29th (16) Robot Skills
574B — 28th (3-3-0), 51st (2) Robot Skills
574H (middle school) — 43rd (2-4-0), 50th (2) Robot Skills
574A — 48th (2-4-0), 46th (3) Robot Skills
574G — 52nd (2-4-0), 47th (3) Robot Skills
The next tournament is today at Wawasee High School Hard Wood Teepee, 12659 N. Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse. Qualification starts at 9:30 a.m., finals at 3 p.m. and awards and closing ceremonies to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.