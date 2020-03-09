INDIANAPOLIS — The Wawasee Iron Pride Robotics Team was named Indiana VEX Robotics state champions and state runner-up for the second year in a row Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Wawasee’s Team 574D Immortal, with members Noah Beckner, Jack Collins, Wesley Hays and Nathan Smith, ranked fifth, allied with Triton Central High School, facing off against Wawasee’s Team 574C Centurion, which includes members Evan Rassi, Taylor Fiedeke and Evan Brower, ranked 19th, and Portage High School in a battle royale for the title.
Team 574D came out on top with points, but their Triton Central partners accidentally knocked a scoring cube into their opponent’s scoring zone, resulting in an automatic disqualification for round 1 and giving Team 574C the first win. Team 574D fought back in the next round, winning cleanly 46 to 38, a news release from the team states.
The match ended tied with a score of 55 to 55. Team 574D and Triton Central edged out Team 574C and Portage in the finale with a score of 51 to 46.
In order to make it to the finals, Team 574C had to pass through Team 6842Z from Park Tudor, which is ranked third in the world. In a match that was too close to call from the stands, Team 574C edged Park Tudor out by 4 points with a score of 61-57.
This pit both Wawasee teams against each other in the finals for the second year in a row and guaranteed Wawasee earning the top two spots in the championship. Last year, it was Team 574C that emerged on top. Both teams, having advanced to semifinals at the state championship, are heading to the VEX Robotics World Championships that will be held at the Kentucky Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky, from April 22-25.
Other accolades for the day included Team 574D earning the Amaze Award, which is given to a well-rounded and top-performing team. This brings this season’s Iron Pride total trophy count to 19, plus adds another state banner to put on display.
“It was a roller coaster of a day," Iron Pride Coach Jed Wandland said. "We had one of the toughest match schedules in the qualifying rounds and not being ranked first or second for alliance selection put us at a distinct disadvantage, but it’s a testament to the kids’ incredible tenacity and drive that they were able to get to the finals.”
Team 574F Barbarian, with member Jackson Coverstone, placed 38th and made it to the round of 16 in the elimination bracket.
Team 574H Samurai (middle school), featuring Charlie Krull, Michael Wippel and Alan Warren, placed 19th in the Middle School Division and made it to the round of 16 in the elimination bracket.
The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department and the North Webster Police escorted the returning teams through the community at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Following is a list of tournament results:
Middle School Division
• 574H - 19th (2-4-0), 22nd (3 pts) Robot Skills
High School Division
• 574D - 5th (5-1-0), 7th (112 pts) Robot Skills
• 574C - 19th (4-2-0), 8th (108 pts) Robot Skills
• 574F - 38th (2-4-0), 37th (2 pts) Robot Skills
