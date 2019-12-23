Wawasee’s Iron Pride Robotics Teams 574C and 574D have been invited to participate in the “Night At The Museum” event held at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Chantilly, Virginia.
The Night at the Museum VEX Robotics Tournament is the most exclusive robotics tournament in the world and attendance is by invitation only, according to a news release from Wawasee schools. In order to secure an invite, a team must have won a tournament championship, an Excellence Award or a Skills award and even then consideration is only given to teams in the top rankings on the global leader board.
Night At The Museum is an invitational of the 60 top robotics teams from around the world. Three teams will qualify for the VEX Robotics World Championship in April. Teams qualify for the tournament by winning the Excellence Award, Tournament Champions, Design Award, or Robot Skills Award.
“We are very proud of the level of competition these two teams have attained,” said Wawasee coach Jed Wandland. “They have worked hard to get here and securing this invitation is an incredible achievement."
The event will be streamed live at livestream.novastem.us/natm.
Among its accomplishments this year, the 574D Immortal team ranked second in the state (32-3-2), ranked fourth in the State Skills score, was a three-time tournament and robot skills champion and won the build award. The team consists of Noah Beckner, Jack Collins, Wesley Hays and Nathan Smith.
Team 574C Centurion ranked sixth in the state (30-7-0), earned sixth place in the State Skills Score, was a three-time tournament champion and a robot skills champion. Team members include Evan Rassi, Taylor Fiedeke and Evan Brower.
For more information, visit ironpriderobotics.org, the Facebook page at wawaseerobotics, @ironpriderobots on Twitter and Instagram or the school's website at wawasee.k12.in.us.
