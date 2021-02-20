WAWASEE — The Wawasee VEX Robotics Team the Iron Pride hosted the largest tournament in Indiana on Feb. 13 and won their 4th tournament championship.
Fifty-five teams from across the state traveled to Wawasee for the last in-person tournament for Indiana, according to a news release from school officials. Prior to the elimination bracket, Wawasee’s 574C, ranked second, declined being selected by the top ranked Heritage Christian team, 6210X, instead picking the 11th ranked 6842C from Park Tudor.
Team 6210X then chose 574D to partner with for eliminations. The clear favorite, 574D and 6210X sailed easily through the round of 16, but D suffered technical difficulties during quarterfinals against an alliance from 7701H from Zionsville and 2567K from Portage and lost in an upset. The underdogs 574C and 6842C faced off in the finals against Zionsville and Portage, narrowly winning the tournament with a score of 14-10.
The tournament was also the last time many seniors would be competing in person as all future events, including state and world championships, will be virtual, the news release stated. The seniors recognized at the tournament for Senior Night included Vanessa Wright of 574B; two members of 574C, Evan Rassi and Taylor Fiedeke; and all four members of 574D, Connor Byrd, Nathan Smith, Noah Beckner and Wesley Hays.
“It’s been an honor to coach these kids for the last four years,” Iron Pride Head Coach Jed Wandland said. “They truly are the best in the World and demonstrate that both in their character and in competition.”
In Robot Skills, 574E set a personal best of 125 points, placing them 17th at the tournament and 43 in the state.
“This team has made some incredible strides,” Wandland said. “I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish in the future.”
All teams follow COVID-19 precautions and social distancing. Only coaches, team members and essential volunteers were allowed, according to the news release. Spectators can watch all the matches on YouTube by searching Wawasee Iron Pride.
This is the last scheduled tournament of the 2020-21 season. State and worlds will be held virtually. State is set for March 6 and 7.
Team Results:
Team 574C, Tournament Champion, 2nd place qualifier, State Qualifier, 33rd Robot Skills
Team 574D, 6th place qualifier, 29th Robot Skills, Quarter Finals
Team 574E, 33rd place qualifier, 17th Robot Skills
Team 574B, 39th place qualifier
Team 574A, 53rd place qualifier
