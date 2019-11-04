The Wawasee robotics team won the tournament championship, robotics skills champion and qualified two teams for state on Saturday at Crown Point Fieldhouse.
“It is a great start to our season,” said head coach Jed Wandland.
Saturday was a kickoff for the 2019-20 Tower Takeover season for Iron Pride Robotics.
Twenty-four teams from around the state competed at the event. All six Wawasee teams were ranked in the top half of the field for alliance selection. All six teams made it into the quarterfinals. Teams 574A Amazon, with members Andrea Mickley, Allison Srookey and Sydni Ewing, and 574G Iron Knight with member Harry Doss, made it through the round of 16 into the quarterfinals and 574H Samurai (middle school) with members Charlie Krull and Michael Wippel, made it into the semifinals. Teams 574C Centurion, with members Evan Rassi, Taylor Fiedeke and Evan Brower, 574D Immortal with members Noah Beckner, Jack Collins, Wesley Hays and Nathan Smith, and 574F Barbarian with members Vanessa Wright, Jackson Coverstone and Bailey Smith, all made it into the finals match with C and D coming out on top with a score of 33 to 5.
The next tournament is Friday and Saturday at Battle at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis. This is a signature event with competitors from Michigan, California, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Missouri, Maryland and Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Opening ceremonies are 10 a.m. Friday, with qualifying starting at 10:30 a.m. and finals at 3 p.m. Saturday.
