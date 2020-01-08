SYRACUSE — Wawasee’s Iron Pride robotics team began the winter half of the season by offering a presentation to the Wawasee Kiwanis of Syracuse Saturday at the Syracuse Community Center.
Teams 574C and 574D talked for more than an hour about the upgrades made to the robots over winter break and their goals for the rest of the competition season. They also discussed fundraising for traveling and competing at Night at the Museum tournament at the Smithsonian Museum in Chantilly, Virginia.
The teams requested no pictures of the robot be posted on social media to prevent early reveals of improvements, according to Wawasee Robotics team officials.
Stacking blocks is a major focus in this year's game and 574C and 574D have solved many issues to reach stacks of 10 and 11 reliably. They also have developed a system to hold a full stack and place blocks in towers.
Teams 574C and 574D have been invited to compete at the nationwide Night at the Museum tournament at the end of the month at National Air & Space Museum in Virginia. Sixty of the best teams from 32 states will be at the competition. Winning this tourney qualifies a team for World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, in April.
Teams 574C and 574D are raising funds to pay for travel, housing and competition fees. A goal of $10,000 is set for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The goal will help cover costs with travel to State and Worlds competition.
Wawasee’s team roster includes: Team 574A Amazon, Andrea Mickley, Allison Stookey and Sydni Ewing; Team 574C Centurion, Evan Rassi, Taylor Fiedeke and Evan Brower; Team 574D Immortal, Noah Beckner, Jack Collins, Wesley Hays and Nathan Smith; Team 574F Barbarian, Jackson Coverstone; Team 574G Iron Knight, Harry Doss; Team 574_; Vanessa Wright and Bailey Smith; Team 574H Samurai (middle school), Charlie Krull, Michael Wippel and Alan Warren.
Wawasee’s trophy count this season sits at 12, including six tournament championships, five robot skills championships and a build award.
For more information or to make donations for the trip to Virginia, visit ironpriderobotics.org, facebook.com/wawaseerobotics on Facebook, @ironpriderobots on Twitter, @ironpriderobotics on Instagram or the high school online at wawasee.k12.in.us.
