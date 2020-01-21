SANDUSKY, Ohio — Wawasee's Iron Pride Robotics team set a world record high score of 124 points Saturday at the Kalahari Classic Signature Event.
Teams 574D and 574C in qualification match number 288 scored 124 points. They collected 21 of 22 orange cubes on the field to set the score. The last cube was in the possession of the opposition, a news release from the team states.
574C Centurion members include Evan Rassi, Taylor Fiedeke and Evan Brower. Team 574D Immortal is made up of members Noah Beckner, Jack Collins, Wesley Hays and Nathan Smith.
The Kalahari Classic was a two-day signature event with teams from 10 states and Canada.
“This was a world-class tournament,” team head coach Jed Wandland said.
Wawasee Robotics placed two teams in the elimination rounds. Team 574A (rank 147, 0-7-1), 574B (rank 117, 2-6-0) and 574F (rank 78, 4-4-0) fought in the qualification rounds.
Team 574A Amazon includes members Andrea Mickley, Allison Stookey and Sydni Ewing. Vanessa Wright, Bailey Smith and Macy Powell make up team 574B Berserker. Jackson Coverstone is team 574F Barbarian.
Team 574D (rank 4, 8-0-0) was an alliance captain, choosing 574C (rank 106, 3-5-0) for the finals in an effort to repeat last year's tourney win.
Teams 574C and 574D won their round of 16 matches with a score of 33-3, with 574C’s robot experiencing a code error and failing to function, the news release states. 574D scored all 33 points in that match. 574C and 574D lost in the quarter finals (13-21). 574D tipped over with a load of eight cubes. 574C attempted to right 574D to no avail. 574C scrambled to score as many cubes as possible, but did not succeed in the end, scoring all the points in that match.
Team 574H Samurai is a team of middle schoolers made up of Charlie Krull, Michael Wippel and Alan Warren.
Final tournament results are:
574D Immortal, fourth rank, fourth in state and 29th in the world skills score
574F Barbarian, 78th rank
574C Centurion, 106th rank, 43rd robot skills, seventh in state and 56th in the world skills score
574B Berserker, 117th rank
574A Amazon, 147th rank, 108th robot skills
The next tournament is Saturday at Zionsville High Schoo. Qualification starts at 9 a.m., finals at 3:30 p.m. and awards and closing ceremonies to follow.
Wawasee’s trophy count this season sits at 12, including six tournament champions awards, five robot skills champion awards and one build award.
