SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Marlin J. Helmuth, 68, Shipshewana, died at 11:37 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 24, 1951, in Nappanee, to Oscar and Barbara (Yoder) Helmuth. On Oct. 14, 1975, in Middlebury, he married Katie S. Wingard. She survives. Survivors, in additio…