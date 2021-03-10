SYRACUSE — Three teams from Wawasee Iron Pride Robotics competed Saturday at the Indiana VEX Robotics State Virtual Skills Tournament and two of those qualified for World Championships.
According to information provided by the team’s leaders, Team 574C emerged from the tournament as the state runner up for the second consecutive year, qualifying them for World Championships, and 574D qualified for World Championships with a Robot Skills score that is seventh in the state.
Students ran one- minute time trials, three with a student driver and three where the robot operated autonomously using a program written by the students. The top seven teams advanced to the finals where they ran one more driving run to add to their previous scores. This was held as a remote competition where teams and referees connected via Zoom.
Team 574C turned in a season-high score of 247 out of a possible 252, ranking third in the tournament and qualifying for a place in the finals. Team 574D turned in a score of 214, ranking 11th. Team 574E turned in a score of 69 after technical difficulties they could not overcome and ended the season 50th in the state.
The final was a one-minute round with a possible high score of 126. Two teams in the finals, 574C from Wawasee and 6872Z “Pigpen” from Park Tudor, ran a perfect score, team officials reported, adding that Pigpen and 574C have been friendly rivals for four years of competitions, trading wins and titles back and forth.
Wawasee ended up state runner up with a perfect score in 59 seconds. Pigpen was 3 seconds faster.
Wawasee’s Roster
Team 574A: Theo Frick and Josh Lesko
Team 574B: Vanessa Wright
Team 574C: Evan Rassi, Taylor Fiedeke and Evan Brower
Team 574D: Noah Beckner, Wesley Hays, Nathan Smith and Conner Byrd
Team 574E: Charlie Krull, Sydni Ewing, Alan Warren and Harry Doss
