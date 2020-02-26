SYRACUSE — Wawasee High School hosted a double division event Saturday with 39 teams competing in the high school division and 27 teams competing in the middle school division on opposite sides of Wawasee’s spectator gymnasium.
The final match was a “clash of the green” between first seed Zionsville and second seed Wawasee, both school colors being green. Wawasee teams 574C Centurion, with members Evan Rassi, Taylor Fiedeke and Evan Brower, (rank 3, 6-1-0) and 574D Immortal, with members Noah Beckner, Jack Collins, Wesley Hays and Nathan Smith, (rank 12, 5-2-0) fell to Zionsville teams 7701X Xenith and 7701T Tesseract, 44 to 36.
“Most of the top ranked teams from Indiana came to Wawasee to experience high level competition before we face off against each other at State in two weeks,” Wawasee head coach Jed Wandland said. “As much as we wanted to win, we wanted to go up against Xenith and Tesseract who have already qualified for World Championships.”
All Wawasee teams advanced into the elimination rounds in the final regular season tournaments on Saturday.
Team 574A, with members Andrea Mickley and Sydni Ewing, (rank 24, 3-4-0); 574B, with members Vanessa Wright, Bailey Smith and Macy Powell, (rank 29, 2-5-0); 574G, with member Harry Doss, (rank 31, 2-5-0), made it into the round of 16. Team 574F, with member Jackson Coverstone, (rank 4, 6-1-0) powered through the quarterfinals and into the semifinal rounds before losing to the 574C and D alliance.
Team 574H Samurai, with members Charlie Krull, Michael Wippel and Alan Warren, charged ahead in the middle school division, ranking sixth for the day with a 5-2-0 record. They made it into the quarterfinal rounds before losing 14-18.
The state tournament will be held March 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m., qualifications start at 10:30 a.m., finals at 3:30 p.m., and awards and closing ceremonies will follow.
Tourney results include:
Middle School Division
• 574H — 6th (5-2-0), 16th (4 pts) Robot Skills
High School Division
• 574C — 3rd (6-1-0), 5th (108 pts) Robot Skills
• 574F — 4th (6-1-0), 13th (33 pts) Robot Skills
• 574D — 16th (5-2-0), 3rd (132 pts) Robot Skills
• 574A — 24th (3-4-0), 20th (8 pts) Robot Skills
• 574B — 29th (2-5-0), 26th (1 pts) Robot Skills
• 574G — 31st (2-5-0), 16th (21 pts) Robot Skills
