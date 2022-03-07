SYRACUSE — A local nurse was honored on Monday for her work in the Wawasee Community School Corp.
The Indiana Association of School Nurses recognized Sarah Bauer, school nurse for Wawasee Middle School and school nurse administrator for the Wawasee Community School Corp. as School Nurse Administrator of the Year. Her fellow nurses and administrators were more than thrilled to help her celebrate with a surprise party following the announcement.
Nurses and administrators gathered in their hiding spot as Bauer was called by the National Association of School Nurses’ Indiana representative Chris Amidon to be informed of her new standing as the School Administrator of the Year.
“I don’t even have words,” Bauer exclaimed. “I just love my school and my corporation.”
Bauer was nominated by Tracey Akers, nurse coordinator for Warsaw Community Schools.
“When (Bauer) became the coordinator, she reached out to me because she knew I was the coordinator at Warsaw and asked for advice like how could she be more proficient in her role and what could she do better to make Wawasee, as a health service coordinator, a better corporation, and what things could be improved and to me that really stood out that she wanted to make things work well here and improve what her role was," Akers said. "We started collaborating on a regular basis and it’s been a good working relationship.”
Akers, a longtime friend of Bauer through church affiliations, said she knew immediately that she wanted to nominate Bauer.
“I know that she has worked extremely hard and when I asked the administration here for some comments on Sarah so I could use them for the application, they were thrilled,” she said.
Wawasee Middle School Principal Brent Berkeypile described Bauer as student-centered.
“She’s had all sorts of opportunities to go and do other things with her nursing license, but she just loves kids so much and she feels like she makes an impact here and she’s told me that several times,” he said. “She’s like, ‘I’m not going anywhere. This is where I want to be.’ … She’s all about serving.”
He added that he wasn’t surprised when Akers called to tell him she was nominating Bauer.
“There’s nobody that deserves this more,” he said. “She puts other people in front of herself all the time — students, her other nurses and staff — she is such a servant-leader. It’s all about how she can help other people and it’s clear in everything that she does, in school and outside of school.”
Indiana Association of School Nurses accepts nominations each year for School Near of the Year and School Nurse Administrator of the Year for Excellence in School Nursing. Each state may recognize a nurse and administrator yearly to be honored at their state’s conference, but also at the National Association of School Nurses, which is held in June this year.
