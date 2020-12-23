SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Steve Troyer as the new superintendent of schools and approve the new contract during a special board meeting Tuesday evening.
Troyer, who had been serving as the assistant superintendent, said after the meeting, “I’m excited to begin a new chapter for Wawasee. We are blessed to serve an amazing body of students and community with our excellent staff and schools. We will work hard to build strong partnerships with our families and patrons.”
Troyer will begin his new position Jan. 1.
According to information provided by Wawasee Schools, Troyer has spent the last month preparing for the transition of leadership at Wawasee while still maintaining his responsibilities as assistant superintendent. The month included meetings with the school board, staff members and members of the Wawasee community.
“I look forward to meeting and working closely with our community,” said Troyer, who said he plans to lead with an open book policy by providing transparency and two-way communication. “The goal is to make Wawasee the premiere school in northern Indiana; this can only happen if we begin building a foundation of trust between the school and all of our stakeholders.”
Troyer serves as the seventh superintendent of Wawasee Community School Corp. after also holding the assistant superintendent position. Prior to his move to the central office, he was the principal at Milford School for two years. Before coming to Wawasee, Troyer served seven years as a high school assistant principal, and taught Project Lead the Way for seven years before that. Troyer received his Ph.D. in Educational Administration from Indiana State University in May 2018.
He and his wife, Brittany, have two young daughters, Kaitlyn and Harlee.
