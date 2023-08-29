GOSHEN — Waterford Crossing Health Care is granting another dream.
Vaughn Leedy, a long- term care resident at Waterford Crossing Health Care (The Maples) expressed his passion for cars and his desire to have a car show on campus in his honor last year.
“We had an outpouring of response from the car owners last year and we are hoping they will once again come out for the 2nd Annual Vaughn Leedy Car Show,” said Jenna Barghahn, Life Enrichment Director at the campus.
The Vaughn Leedy Car Show will take place Sept. 6 at the Waterford Crossing Campus 1332 Waterford Circle, from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. In addition to the Car Show, Ron’s River Dogs food truck, The Chief Ice Cream, and a BBQ food truck will be on site for all to enjoy complimentarily. Live music will also be a part of the event.
The Community is encouraged to attend this event and help make Vaughn’s dreams come true again. The Live a Dream Program demonstrates Waterford Crossing Senior Living’s continued commitment to exceeding the expectations of their residents and families.
For more information call 574-536-0313 or visit trilogyhs.com/senior-living/in/goshen/waterford-crossing.