GOSHEN — A current Waterford Master Teacher was announced as the future Parkside Elementary School Principal during the Monday night Goshen Community Schools Board meeting.
Julea Ciesielski has been teaching for 13 years, all of it at Goshen Community Schools.
Ciesielski grew up in St. Joseph County, with two teaching parents. Her mother was an art teacher and her father was a math teacher, with experience totaling a combined 80-plus years.
“It’s very much in my DNA to be in the field of education,” she said.
A graduate of IUSB, Ciesielski’s first teaching position was at Model Elementary School as a temporary contract kindergarten teacher.
“I was devastated at the end of that year, being on a temporary contract,” she said. “I didn’t want to leave Goshen. I just love our district so much.”
Luckily, the next year, she was offered a kindergarten position at West Goshen, leaving to go to Waterford and begin a master’s program at Ball State. Around the same time she became a mentor on the leadership team at the school, later becoming a mentor teacher after receiving her degree before finally becoming a master teacher.
“You become a part of a family everywhere you go, and I think that’s what’s so special about our district is that it doesn’t matter what building you’re in, it’s such a family atmosphere in this community,” she reflected. “We rally around supporting kids and teachers.”
Having now spent seven years at Waterford as a master teacher, Ciesielski grappled with the idea of moving on to another school.
“It feels like a very natural fit,” she said. “It wasn’t an easy decision because you get so entrenched with relationships and our kids and our teachers here, but it feels like the right time and I’m very excited.”
She went on to explain that as a master teacher, principalship or administration is the natural progression of her career trajectory.
“Part of being a master teacher is about being an instructional leader,” she said. “In my role as a master teacher, I lead weekly professional development for teachers, I push into their classrooms to support whatever that professional development, or needs, are in that classroom or needs of students. It’s about being an instructional leader in the building and helping facilitate learning for students and helping facilitate learning for teachers.
“For me, as an incoming principal, that’s what I’m going to hold tight to. How can I help support part of this team in this instructional leadership capacity because that’s what we’re here for.”
While Ciesielski acknowledges that she’ll miss the students and staff of Waterford, her administration friends and family assured her of the quality of Parkside. She has even met with the administration at Parkside, planning to continue to learn from the school’s current principal, Betts McFarren, until her retirement at the end of the year.
“I truly believe Goshen is where I’m supposed to be,” she said. “To be able to go to a school like Parkside where teachers are so passionate and kids love being at school, it’s kind of like you just go from the best, to the best, and I’m thrilled. I’m just absolutely thrilled to be able to join Parkside.”
