GOSHEN — The Maples at Waterford Crossing, 1332 Waterford Circle, will host a groundbreaking for a new 14-bed skilled memory care unit at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
With the addition, Waterford Crossing will have the only dedicated Skilled Memory Care unit in the Goshen Community, a news release stated.
“We are very excited to offer a skilled memory care facility for all those in need in our community,” said Cassie Dunlap, Executive Director in the release. “With the addition of this 14-bed skilled unit we now offer the full continuum of care to our community – short term rehab, assisted living, long term skilled care, independent condominiums, and memory care at both the assisted living and skilled level of care... This advances our mission of serving residents of our community with dementia and their loved ones.”
As the only provider of inpatient memory care in the Goshen Community, Waterford Crossing strives to assist the families and loved ones of dementia residents whether living on their campus or in the community. The campus is relaunching its Community Dementia Support Program at 6 p.m. Oct. 27.
The monthly program is free to attendees. This month features a speaker from Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, the release added. Caregivers will benefit from monthly speakers that will assist them in receiving education and information about dementia care.
For information about the groundbreaking or to register for the Dementia Support Program, call 574-536-0313.