Let’s Paint, Goshen!
Internationally renowned artist Sandra Strohschein will bring her unique style of painting to the Goshen Painters Guild’s annual three-day workshop “Let’s Paint, Goshen, Indiana,” from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16-18.
Strohschein has mastered the art of watercolor flow and now spends her time teaching other artists to do the same through her “Let’s Paint” workshops.
Strohschein, of Holland, Mich., has traveled across the country as well as to Canada, Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, France, and China teaching, but the weekend workshop will be her first in the state of Indiana.
“Her work is very flowing and loose,” Goshen Painters Guild treasurer Julie Barth said. “Many people who are watercolor painters strive to loosen up their work and let the work be airy and free-flowing. It’s interesting that it’s easier to paint in detail than it is to let go.”
Strohschein’s professional painting career began in 2009 after a lifelong interest in watercolor. Her family was raised, and Strohschein quickly began to explore and grow in the medium. It took her just six years to begin winning juried regionals and state competitions — most recently the Michigan Watercolor Society Second Place award for her painting ‘Lake Michigan, October.’
“I place a strong emphasis on inspiration supported by solid composition and a carefully thought out plan,” said Strohschein. “The end result in my own work is an appearance of casual looseness, however, the fluidity is controlled and well-intentioned.”
It’s a technique that left her well known in the art, specifically in the watercolor, world. While Strohschein considers herself self-taught, she’s also personally studied with names including Janet Rogers, Steve Rogers, Keiko Tanabe, and Alvaro Castagnet.
The workshop is for intermediate and advanced painters, although the Goshen Painters Guild does host classes for beginners and even children throughout the year. In this workshop, Strohschein will create two or more demos each day and students will have four hours of paint time using reference photos, with individualized attention. Subject matter will include landscapes, seascapes, and florals. There will also be an hour-long lunch each of the three days of the workshop.
Tuition for the program is $280 for Goshen Painters Guild members and $350 for non-members. For more information on the guild or to sign up for Let’s Paint, Goshen, visit www.goshenpaintersguild.com. Registration is required and early sign-up is strongly preferred.
For more information on Strohschein visit www.sandralstrohscheinfineart.com.