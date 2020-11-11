NAPPANEE — A three-phase water rate increase received initial approval from the Nappanee City Council recently. The first rate increase is scheduled to be enacted July 2021 and residences using an average of 4,000 gallons of water each month will see an increase of approximately $2.50 per month.
Jeff Rowe of Baker Tilly presented the water rate study to the council Nov. 2 and explained that it’s been 10 years since the last water rate increase. Rowe said that as they’ve prepared the city’s annual financial report, they knew for the last couple of years that “the water utility would likely be looking at a rate adjustment but it was brought to the forefront when we began looking at this project.”
The Water Infrastructure Project is estimated to cost $7.9 million and includes replacing portions of the centuries old water main, new water tower at the airport and lead mitigation. Rowe said $6.5 million is the majority of the project and $1.4 million is the lead line replacement. He explained that the city has committed $1 million in Tax Increment Financing monies and $1.25 million of water utility cash on hand toward the project, leaving the remaining funds to be funded through the State Revolving Fund program. He added that $1.85 million will be financed throughout 20 years at 2% interest and the remaining $4,487,000 will be financed throughout 35 years at 0% interest.
The SRF has a lead line replacement program that the city qualifies for, which allows them to get the 0% interest, adding the $1.4 million in lead line replacement without having to borrow any more or any additional impact to rates.
“It’s a pretty great advantage to the city,” Rowe said.
He said the water utility is generating just less than $1.2 million a year and they estimate $1.5 million is needed so the utility needs to generate an additional $358,000 a year.
IMPACT TO RESIDENTS
Rowe said that to raise the additional $358,000 per year, the amount of increase on the average resident’s bill is $7.39 a month.
“But we all know we’re living in financially challenging times so we’ve been working with the city to come up with a plan to phase in the increase — sensitive to those who’ve been hardest hit — and phase it in three phases,” he said.
The first phase will be an increase of $2.50 for the average user in July 2021, the second phase will be another $2.50 increase in January 2022 and the third and final phase will be $2.30 in January 2023. Rowe said the average residential water bill of about 4,000 to 5,000 gallons of month now is $24 to $26, “which is below the state average by about $5 to $6 so after the full phase three, the average will be closer to the average around the state,” he said.
The increase also includes a fire protection surcharge.
Council member Anna Huff asked what the increase will be for a resident with a higher bill and said she didn’t want everyone to think the increase would be $2.50 because it will be higher for some. Rowe said the percent of increase will remain the same, acknowledging it was true that if a resident’s household is using 10,000 gallons of water versus the average 4,000 to 5,000 gallons, the dollar amount will be higher but not the percentage. For each phase, the percentage of increase is 9% so each resident can look at the usage and calculate the increase they’ll see based on that.
“Some will be more, some will be less — that’s why we use averages,” he said.
Mayor Phil Jenkins pointed out they were just talking about the water portion of their utility bill, which includes water, sewer and storm water, and all are treated separately when it comes to rates.
Council member Amy Rosa asked what other projects the water utility has in the next 20 years. Gale Gerber, water and wastewater utility superintendent, said this is the first of a multi-faceted part of the water asset management plan, which includes replacing water mains that go back to the 1890s.
Council member Denny Miller suggested looking at his bill and the mayor’s bill to give residents more of an idea of what their bill might be.
“A lot of people are living week to week so it might help them plan,” he said, adding “$2.50 is a cup of coffee” and recalled when Gerber brought in a piece of rusted and broken water main pipe that "shows the need for this project.”
Council member David Kauffman asked how often other cities raise rates. Rowe replied that the industry trend has been recommending more frequent smaller increases as opposed to waiting a long time and doing a double-digit increase.
“The water utility has been able to hold its own so there wasn’t a need until recently,” he said.
Rowe attributed some of that to the growth the city has seen throughout the years and they also wanted to wait because of the sewer rate increase a few years ago.
“Overall we try to adopt multi-phase increases in smaller amounts to help the rate payers know that over the next three years their bill will go up so they can plan for it,” Rowe said.
Rosa asked if they looked at other possible sources for funding or “coupons.”
Rowe replied that they did and that’s where the $1 million from TIF money came in but said, “We’re somewhat restricted in what we can use.”
He said the water utility bonds rely solely on revenue from the water utility but the city can look at other sources for future capital needs to offset some increases in the future. The mayor asked Rowe to explain the mechanism to offer assistance some cities are implementing for those who can’t afford it.
“There are a lot of infrastructure needs, not only in Nappanee and the state, but also nationally so utility bills are going up dramatically but wages are not making it more challenging, especially for low income residents so some communities are looking at enacting customer assistance programs,” Rowe said.
Jenkins stated the city has something in place already with Family Christian Development Center. The ordinance passed unanimously on first reading. They also approved setting a public hearing to be held at 7 p.m. Monday.
In a related matter, the council approved an SRF water infrastructure bond ordinance. Patty Zelmer and Michael Allen from Ice Miller attended virtually and took the council through each section of the bond ordinance, which has a maximum not to exceed amount of $8,590,000 — more than the anticipated cost of the project. The amount was added in “to give the city maximum flexibility but we don’t anticipate needing that much,” Zelmer said.
