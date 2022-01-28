Water quality report warns of high E. coli levels

High E. coli levels continued to plague a number of local waterways last year, according to recent data.
During their meeting Monday morning, members of the Elkhart County Storm Water Board accepted the 2021 water sampling report, which is prepared annually by the Environmental Division of the Elkhart County Health Department.
The report documents the results of surface water testing conducted weekly between May and September at various sites throughout the county, including ditches, creeks, lakes and the Elkhart River.
Presenting the report Monday was Elise Pfaff, an MS4 environmentalist with the health department, who indicated that several of the sites tested last year continued to exceed the recommended maximum levels of E. coli bacteria — and some at consistently significant amounts.
Weaver Ditch, Yellow Creek and Dausman Ditch were among the waterways where samples tested in an abundance of the bacteria last year.
According to Pfaff, the total maximum daily load of E. coli bacteria should be 235 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters of water.
“The results of the 2021 sampling season continue to indicate E. coli levels in excess of the total maximum daily load of 235 cfu/100 ml at many of the sample sites,” she said of the findings.
Pfaff’s 2021 water sample report indicates E. coli levels in Weaver Ditch along C.R. 13 were, on average, tens of thousands of times higher than the water quality target.
Per the report, several of the ditch’s samples showed the bacteria ranging from around 1 million to more than 2 million colony forming units per 100 milliliters of water — a far cry from the recommended maximum of 235 CFU per 100 milliliters.
Other high-level sample areas included Yellow Creek at Concord High School and along C.R. 138; Dausman Ditch along C.R. 19 near New Paris; Pine Creek along C.R. 18 and at Wyland and Roske drives; and the Dausman and Swoveland ditches along C.R. 19.
Sites registering consistently lower levels of E. coli in 2021 included Heaton Lake, Simonton Lake, Christiana Creek and the Elkhart River at Baintertown and along Indiana Avenue in Goshen.
All in all, nearly 20 sites were tested last year, including times of dry weather and during wet weather events. The report shows the high E. coli levels indicate they’re coming from illicit discharges into the waterways.
“The ability of a water body to mitigate for an organic pollutant, such as E. coli, is dependent on many factors such as stream flow, depth, dissolved oxygen, temperature, available sunlight and time,” the report states. “However, the high levels of E. coli indicate these pathogens are being infused at a rate greater than can be mitigated through natural processes, resulting in these higher than acceptable numbers.”
The report goes on to note that an investigation would be needed to find the sources and enforce compliance with environmental regulations.
E. coli is a bacterium that can come from human and animal waste. Human waste can enter water sources through situations like sewage overflows during storms or malfunctioning septic systems, while livestock waste can reach water through runoff into tile drains, ditches or streams, according to Purdue University.
WATER QUALITY STUDY
In a related matter, Pfaff also noted that the St. Joseph River Basin Commission has begun work on a long-term study of water quality in the area.
In a July announcement on the commission’s website, the group reported that it had successfully secured a grant from the Indiana Academy of Science with the goal of launching the new long-term water monitoring program.
Per the announcement, the aim of the study is to establish baseline information on the health of several tributaries of the St. Joseph River.
“The program expands on the existing aquatic monitoring efforts for the St. Joseph and Elkhart rivers conducted by the cities of South Bend, Elkhart and Goshen,” the announcement states. “The commission is monitoring 12 sites in small streams in predominantly agricultural landscapes on both the Indiana and Michigan sides of the basin, including Turkey Creek, Mill Creek, and the Prairie and Fawn Rivers. These sites will complement the existing work being done in the urbanized portion of the basin.”
The commission will monitor the sites by sampling benthic macroinvertebrates, or organisms without a backbone such as snails and aquatic insects, as the composition and diversity of such communities can serve as a proxy for stream health.
“Some species are extremely sensitive to different stressors that can impact streams, including sedimentation, nutrient loading, and low dissolved-oxygen levels, while others are more tolerant of degraded conditions,” the announcement states. “In addition to looking at the types of species present, the commission will be analyzing the elemental composition of macroinvertebrates to get a better understanding of the types of resources that are supporting these cornerstone communities.
“By analyzing the species diversity and resources supporting benthic macroinvertebrate communities, the commission hopes to understand how local land cover and watershed activities can impact stream health,” the announcement adds. “By understanding the linkages between the land and stream health, the commission can work with stakeholders to protect and maintain the existing health and functioning of our basin’s water resources.”