NAPPANNEE — At Monday’s Board of Public Works meeting the board dealt with a couple of ongoing issues with Indiana Earth and with Northern Indiana Public Service Company permits, as well as new development requests.
Water Main Division C Project
Ryan LaReau of Commonwealth Engineers attended the meeting virtually and presented a pay application from Indiana Earth for the Water Main Division C project. LaReau said the partial pay application #14 for $300,359.29.
“There are several unresolved items on the project so we recommend accepting the pay application with zero payment and keeping the retainage amount until the issues are resolved,” he told the board.
Mayor Phil Jenkins made an inquiry.
‘You’re recommending accept the application but with zero payment?” he asked.
LaReau said yes and he believed that was how they handled pay application 13 last year. The mayor said the issues have been going on for over a year and he deferred to City Attorney Brian Hoffer for his input.
“This is a unique situation," Hoffer said. "I’ve never seen a project like this.”
He said the punch list was 12 pages long.
“It’s an overwhelming majority of grass issues and the grass they planted in fall didn’t come up,” he added.
Hoffer said the biggest issue like LaReau said was a substantial balance of unresolved liquidated damages and issues with subcontractors not getting paid. He said the project has resulted in two lawsuits — “one was resolved by the actions of the city and the recent one as a result of action on the project site names the city and Indiana Earth.”
Hoffer told the board that the contract allows them to do the work themselves if it hasn’t been done in a timely manner. He suggested they send a letter stating they’d do the remaining punch list items.
The board authorized Hoffer to send the letter and they also approved the recommendation by LaReau to accept the pay application with zero payment.
NIPSCO Permits
Randy Edmonson of NIPSCO gas service operations and maintenance in Goshen came to the board meeting to figure out the issues with permits. He said if it’s an emergency, they’d repair it right away and get the permit later, but often it’s a situation where they may have up to six months to repair.
“The main thing is communication," Jenkins said. "If it’s an emergency, by all means take care of it, but once you have a reported leak call Brent (Warren, street superintendent) and get the permit going so we have a record and can tell residents what’s going on.”
Developer Thomas Mast was present and gave them a couple of addresses where he was having problems.
Board Member Wayne Scheumann asked about restorations saying NIPSCO could improve on timeliness and quality. Edmondson said that work is contracted out.
“We have a standard for restoration and that never happens," Warren said. "It’s been an issue for a long time and it’s not improved.”
Edmonson and a NIPSCO engineer who was also present said they’d take a list of concerns back.
Oakland Trail Project
Mike Reese of The Troyer Group brought a pay application from R. Yoder Construction for the Oakland Trail project for $75,369.06 and said they’re finishing up landscape and restoration work.
Jenkins said they were “way beyond completion” and asked if Reese spoke to them about it. He said he had.
Reese also presented change order #5 for the project for additional lights for the Tunnel of Love structure on the trail. He said when they did the drawings it took three strands of lights but when fabricated the structure needed four strands of lights. The work was done in the fall but he didn’t receive the change order until recently. The amount of the change order was $625.
The board approved both items.
Miller’s Orchard Development
Thomas Mast, developer of Miller's Orchard under the name My Father’s Land, had several items before the board for the new housing development phases.
Mast received approval for new sewer connections for 500 Millers Court and 515 Millers Court, a driveway request for both addresses and excavation in public right of way for both addresses.
In a related matter, the board passed a resolution authorizing the acceptance of the offer of dedication of road rights of way and public infrastructure for Millers Orchard Phase two and three. They also released the performance bond and accepted an irrevocable line of credit for 10% of the original performance bond.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a request from Power from the Past for a street closure on Cheyenne and C.R. 3 for the annual 18 mile tractor parade from Nappanee to Wakarusa May 20 from 9-10 a.m.
• Approved driveway requests for 353 N. Williams and 651 & 652 Bungalow.
• Approved a driveway removal for First Church of God, 72036 C.R. 7 and also for excavation in public right of way.
• Approved Direct Care contract with Beacon Health for employees and insured dependents.
• Approved hiring Alec Chapman as firefighter/EMT effective April 24. Chapman was a volunteer for four years and Fire Chief Don Lehman said he was the first hire from within the department.
• Approved the Elder Haus Director hiring Dan Hahn as new part time driver.
• Heard NIPSCO will be extending work hours on Woodview Drive, including weekends.