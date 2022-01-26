Water is essential to livestock, whether the temperature is 100 °F or 0 °F.
In fact, winter water access is critical to the survival of all outdoor animals.
The water needs of animals during the winter depends on the animal size, their level of activity, and whether they are lactating. The average size horse drinks 10 to 12 gallons of water per day. Draft horses may drink up to 15 to 20 gallons of water a day. A lactating beef cow may require 12 gallons of water, while a lactating dairy cow may need 35-40 gallons of water per day. Lactating sheep and goats need three gallons of water per day.
A heated water bucket, a heater in water troughs, and a heated automatic waterer are options to provide unfrozen water. Without heaters, make sure the ice is broken on the water supply. You could encourage the animals to drink by providing lukewarm water or water between 40 °F and 60 °F.
Last week, I spoke to a person whose horses stopped drinking water, even with an electric water heater in the trough. He said when he placed his hand in the water trough, it felt fine, but the horses refused to drink. However, when he brought them water in a bucket, they drank freely.
Most likely, the old water heater he was using released a small current that the horses felt but it was not enough to sense with his own hand. He replaced the heater and the horses started drinking again. Dairy cows, too, are very sensitive to small amounts of stray voltage that you and I cannot feel. Careful observation of the drinking habits of the animals is the best way to discover these issues.
Winter hydration is important for people too. One sign of dehydration in people is an inability to detect thirst, and cold weather affects that sense. The average person should consume the equivalent of 10-13 cups of water daily, along with the water that is in your food. People who work outdoors, have physical jobs, or work out in the gym will have higher requirements.
Don’t forget about your water supply. In buildings lacking insulation, it is not uncommon to have pipes freeze when temperatures approach single digits. Pipes located near exterior walls are most vulnerable. Opening cabinet doors to let heat in, or allowing the faucet to trickle when temperatures are dropping are two techniques that can help.
Heat tape, when installed properly, can help with situations in homes and barns. However, safety must be at the top of your mind. The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates there are 2000 heat tape related fires each year, resulting in 10 deaths in the US. They recommend replacing heat tapes more than three years old with new tapes, and using only heat tapes with grounded three prong plugs.
