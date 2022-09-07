We all know we need water to survive. While humans can last longer without food, water is essential for ultimate survival. While we all enjoy a fun beverage from time to time, whether that be soda, caffeinated drinks, or an adult beverage, consistent water intake is of utmost importance. Water is used to promote several beneficial nutrients the body needs to function on a daily basis. It not only is used to quench your thirst, but it is also essential for the body.
For the average adult, 60% of body weight and 90% of brain weight is made up of water. The general guideline of water consumption for adults is eight glasses per day depending on the person’s average body weight, activity level, and medical conditions. Some individuals should consume more water due to situations such as working in the sun or drinking fluids that might be dehydrating.
Water detoxifies the body faster to assist in flushing out any internal body toxins. This helps promote a healthy liver and gets rid of waste. Water consumption can help with feelings of fullness to support digestive issues. While drinking water aids in optimizing kidney function, it also assists in digestion by breaking down food.
Hydration is extremely important in our everyday lives. Our bodies break down nutrients to then use as an energy source. This in turn releases waste which is flushed out through efficient breathing, sweating or urination.
We also know how important it is to take care of our skin. Many individuals use expensive moisturizers and exfoliants to keep their skin fresh and hydrated when the key is to drink enough water. This will help with the decrease in flakiness, dryness, wrinkles, and even aging. The early stages of learning how to take care of your skin starts internally and can be as easy as drinking enough water every day for not only proper hydration but for overall good health.