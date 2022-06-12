Goshen celebrated 50 years of the Clean Water Act with a festival in Mill Street Park Saturday.
Aside from a dunk tank, water-themed activities, food trucks, and education materials, the city also brought out its 2022 Consumer Confidence Report for Goshen Water Utility. In it, the city outlines the origins of city water, possible contaminants, watershed protection efforts, and how city water compares to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and State of Indiana Standards.
“We’ve come a long way, the United States in general,” Mattie Lehman, Goshen Stormwater specialist. “These waterways, while not pristine, are cleaner than they’ve been in 50, 60 years because we’ve done a ton of work to try and clean them out and now they’re a great recreational resource for people.”
The report identifies all contaminants identified in the city’s water in the 2020 calendar year and further explains the likely source, the amount present and the amount allowed, and identifies protective action and precautions.
“The presence of these contaminants in the water does not indicate the water posed a health risk,” the report explains. “In fact, none of the test results indicated a violation of federal, state or city standards for water quality and public health.”
The data lists inorganic contaminants including lead and fluoride, organic contaminants such as chromium, unregulated contaminants like sodium, disinfection by-products including chlorine, and radiological contaminants including uranium and radon.
The data was offered to visitors of Mill Street Park during Water Fest, but is also available online at https://goshenindiana.org/ccr.
“I think we have a responsibility to make sure it’s protected and if we do, it gives back to us,” Lehman said.
At the park, dozens of kids, youth, adults and seniors joined together to celebrate Goshen’s water system.
“We really wanted to highlight our clean water resources here,” she explained.
The region boasts several assets to the city’s water management including Rock Run Creek, storm drains, and more.
Storm Drain Art Mural artists were also recognized during the event.
Artists followed this year’s storm drain art mural theme, “Dreaming of Clean Water, Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act” showing how far the city has come to protect clean water, and raise awareness about the connection between storm drains, urban storm water runoff, and pollution in waterways.
“Many people do not know that most of our storm drains in Goshen connect directly to local waterways like Rock Run Creek or the Elkhart River,” the city noted in a special kids coloring book for the water-themed event. “This means that pollutants in our roadways can be washed into our drains and pollute our streams and rivers.”
Storm drain murals are expected to last through the end of the year, but some from last year’s artists are still going strong.
“We just don’t know,” Lehman said “This is only the third time we’ve done the mural thing. Age of concrete, there’s so many factors and we’re still trying to figure it out.”
Artists for this year’s murals are Rachel Schrock and Sammi Centeno, who produced “Don’t Let Life Slip Down the Drain,” of a turtle, sponsored by Abonmarche Consultants; Ida Short, who produced, “Frog Dance” of a frog, sponsored by Bathany Christian Schools; Katarina Antal, who produced “From Water, Comes Life” of a dragonfly, sponsored by Cycle Works; Thavisak Mounsithiraj’s work of an abstract fish connected to a tree, sponsored by Snyder Paints; Della Allen’s “Daydreaming,” of a mermaid tail and flowers, sponsored by Dustin and Therea Sailor; Ally Isenbarger’s “Ours to Protect” of a tree, sponsored by Goshen Brewing Company; Katelyn Brown’s work “The World is in Our Hands,” of the globe, sponsored by the Goshen Chamber of Commerce; Melanie Helmuth, who produced “Fantastic Wildflowers and Where to Find Them,” of a bee and his flower, sponsored by Goshen Floral and Gift Shop, Inc.; Abigail Ogle’s untitled mushroom painting, sponsored by The Electric Brew; and Chloe Madison, who produced “More than Just a Dream,” of stars, sponsored by Everence.
A map is provided in the coloring book, and there is also an interactive map with more information on each of the artists at https://goshenindiana.org/waterfest.