Warsaw man injured in fatal Michigan crash

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN — A LaPorte man has died and a Warsaw man has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County, Michigan.
Curtis J.W. Mengel, 28, Warsaw, was the driver of one of the vehicles involved, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Department. The accident took place at approximately 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, on Dailey Road, north of Pokagon Hwy, La Grange Township.
The driver of the other vehicle was identified as Robert K. Sass, 67, LaPorte.
"Emergency personnel responded to the scene and found that two vehicles had struck head-on," the release stated. "Both drivers were entrapped in their vehicles and had to be extricated by firefighters. Both subjects were transported to hospitals for treatment with serious injuries sustained in the crash. Sass succumbed to his injuries at the hospital."
No additional information about Mengel's condition was provided in the release.
Both drivers had seatbelts on and airbags did deploy in both vehicles, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.