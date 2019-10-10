A person wanted on a warrant from Marion County fled from Goshen police today along Chicago Avenue.
Police were assisted during the noon hour by Elkhart County Sheriff's officers, who used a drone to search the banks of the Elkhart River. The Goshen Fire Department also assisted in the search by using its rescue boat.
The center of the search ranged from the Indiana Avenue Bridge southeast along Chicago Avenue. The heavy police presence was noticed by motorists, who negotiated the roads restricted by parked police and fire vehicles.
