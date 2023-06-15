NAPPANEE — WaNee Community School resources officers held a three-day long camp this week educating area youth on the ins and outs of being a first responder.
Camp Hero ended Thursday with SWAT and bomb squad demonstrations in front of more than 90 kids.
“We learned about the tool they use and how to check fire alarms, and how the SWAT team works,” said Haley Oltman, 11, who attends Northwood Middle School. Her favorite part was shooting practice, where kids shot airsoft bullets at targets.
Throughout the camp, kids also learned about fire fighting and fire safety, emergency services, bomb squad, SWAT, K-9, medics, med flight, and the day-to-day ongoings of police.
“We just basically try to, as a whole, give them hands-on learning experience about what we do on a day-to-day basis, things they’re not normally going to see,” said Nappanee Police Officer James Baumgartner, who is assigned as Woodview Elementary School’s resource officer. “This really gives them a hands-on learning experience about what law enforcement, fire, and EMS careers really hold.”
The resource officers raised money through community businesses to offer the camp for free, and all students got meals and a free t-shirt. The venue was also donated, and volunteers came to help out for the three-day event at The Hall at Oakland Park, 753 S. Oakland Ave., Nappanee In total, about 115 students registered for the camp but on average, about 90 came out per day.
“Unfortunately there’s probably a lot of kids that have interactions with police where the situation that they’re in, whether it’s a brother or sister, a mom and a dad, aunt and uncle, where it could be potentially a negative scenario where they see someone go to jail and this kind of gives a hands-on approach where they get to meet our officers one on one and spend time with them and it really just lets them know that we’re friends - we’re also dads, we’re husbands, we’re brothers, their sisters," Baumgartner said. "It gives them a look at police officers from behind the scenes. It’s not your normal traffic stop that they may have when mom or dad just got pulled over and they just got a ticket or maybe a bad situation or something happens at their house where police were called. This lets them experience policing in a different pattern and a different way.”
This year, the school district and the Nappanee and Wakarusa police departments were able to work together to install a resource officer at all five schools within WaNee Community Schools.
“It’s not only for school safety but in a sense of law enforcement being able to build relationships with kids in every school,” Baumgartner said.
Baumgartner’s own kids also attended the camp.
“I’m not a SWAT operator," he said. "I don’t do any type of drone, stuff like that, I can tell my son about those things and why we use those things but really, for him, he gets first-hand experience that dad’s not going to be able to show him.”
Head School Resource Officer and Services Lieutenant Kris Hershberger, who is also a member of the Kosciusko County SWAT Team had participated in a demonstration for a similar camp in Warsaw a few years ago and said as soon as he experienced it, he knew they needed to bring it to Nappanee. At the time, the district only had two resource officers.
“By putting an SRO in every school, allows us this time in the summer to do this kind of stuff,” explained Hershberger, who serves at NorthWood High School.
Hershberger said parents have been ecstatic and the kids have shown tremendous interest.
“This is what school resource officers do,” he said. “This is what we’re about… It’s been really neat to watch because what I’ve noticed is every kid has gravitated towards their school’s resource officer. As a supervisor, you look back and that’s what you want to see.”
Alaina Bickel, 9, who attends Woodview Elementary School, said the most exciting part for her was seeing the bomb squad’s robot, squad truck, and a flash grenade.
Hershberger said he hopes they can continue Camp Hero in future years, and perhaps make it a yearly tradition.