Walorski laid to rest

GRANGER — Sorrow mixed with joyful remembrance at Granger Community Church late Thursday morning as dignitaries, friends and community members gathered for a Celebration of Life service in honor of the late U.S Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.
A Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing Indiana’s 2nd District, Walorski, 58, was killed in an Aug. 3 crash near Nappanee which also claimed the lives of two of her staff members — district manager Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, and communications director Emma Thomson, 28, Washington, D.C. The sole occupant of the other vehicle involved in the crash, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, also died in the crash.
As hundreds of attendees filed into the church prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, masses of flowers could be seen dispersed throughout the large gathering space, with still more flowers in hues of red, white and blue surrounding Walorski’s casket, which was adorned with a large American flag.
Thursday’s service began with a few opening remarks by Pastor John Wilson of Radiant Church Michiana, a friend of Walorski’s for the past 25 years.
“To her many family and friends, her smile, her willingness to care, her faithfulness impacted all of us. May this service comfort you — all of you — and especially Jackie’s family,” Wilson said. “Jackie was a patriot, and believed in America. She fought for the prosperity and freedom of our nation. Jackie was living her God-given dream.
“Jackie died in a tragic accident, and her body lies before us. We are shocked and grieved, and most of us are still trying to get a grip that Jackie has actually left us. It’s still a shock,” he added. “Yet, she is alive, and lives with God in his kingdom now and forever. In this we rejoice and celebrate with her.”
That message of Walorski’s strong Christian faith permeated nearly every aspect of Thursday’s service, referenced over and over by those invited to speak on both her memory and impact.
“Her deep convictions, her fight for justice, her willingness to serve, the love she showed to so many came from her relationship with Christ, who transformed her,” Wilson added of Walorski’s faith. “Jackie and her family want this truth to be proclaimed today.”
Following a reading of her obituary by Granger Community Church Senior Pastor Ted Bryant, Walorski’s husband, Dean Swihart, took the stage to share some of his own unique insights into the woman behind the well-known public persona that was U.S Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.
While many people got to know Walorski’s public side over her many years of service, Swihart said he was one of the fortunate few to get to know and share her private side.
“Jackie, more than anything else, was about the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Swihart said. “I cannot tell you the hundreds of times — and I’m not exaggerating, as God is my witness — that we prayed that her position in Congress was not to be a position for her or I to get a big head, but that it would be used of the gospel to reach thousands of lives. We prayed that while the door of Congress was open for her, that those thousands would be touched. Her smile, joy, peace, laugh, are all rooted in her deep faith in God.”
Swihart also touched on Walorski’s love of biking, pontooning, palm trees, privacy, swimming, her two dogs, fishing and soaking up the sun, adding that one of the only things she truly lacked was patience.
“She lacked patience — she didn’t like it when we said it,” Swihart said to chuckles from the crowd. “She didn’t like to wait for anything, and I think her impatience has been proved out today as she just had to beat us all to heaven.”
Next to take the stage was Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, who spoke first of his shock upon learning of the untimely deaths of Walorski and her two staff members.
“I think we all know that mere words could never adequately be able to express that total sense of shock and abrupt almost disbelief, and still the devastating grief that we are attempting to process when we all heard at that very moment of the terrible tragedy that took Jackie, and Zach, and Emma from us far, far, far too soon,” Holcomb said. “But I know that words can, surely, describe unanimously that Indiana — indeed, America — lost one of our finest, and the two that surrounded her — Zach and Emma — that devoted their lives to making sure that she could carry out her mission.
“And so, even as the dark clouds of mourning hover over us, they cannot ever obscure the bright beacon of light and hope that Jackie radiated as she walked into that room, and people gravitated toward her,” he added. “It felt as if the room tilted in Jackie’s direction. People wanted to hear what she had to say. She had a lot of good news to always share.”
Holcomb also spoke fondly of Walorski’s well-known and infectious energy and enthusiasm.
“Many have described her as this force of nature, this positive influence,” Holcomb said. “Just as she was proud to serve her neighbors and her nation here in northern Indiana, but it extended far beyond, again, around the world.”
Even so, Holcomb said there was nowhere Walorski was more proud of than her home district and the people and community she served within it.
“This terrain that she was so proud of ... I think every conversation we ever had involved RVs, veterans, small business, her neighbors, what was going on in the district,” Holcomb said. “She was tethered to her home. And yes, she could talk. She could bring it, quite frankly, and she did, whether you agreed or not.
“But the thing about Jackie was, she walked the walk. She was that patriot," he added. "It is impossible on one day to quantify what this Lady Liberty, what this true Hoosier torchbearer, what this good and faithful servant accomplished before she entered eternity and met her maker’s smiling face. Her legacy will endure, and her beacon of hope will continue to burn bright, because we will make sure of it, and carry on Jackie’s torch.”
Included among the various other dignitaries who were invited to speak during Walorski’s funeral were Kevin McCarthy, minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives; House Republican Whip Steve Scalise; Missouri 2nd District Congresswoman Ann Wagner; and Ohio 2nd District Congressman Brad Wenstrup.
Following a brief benediction and some special music to help close out the Celebration of Life service, attendees then made their way via procession to the Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend for Walorski’s graveside services and burial.