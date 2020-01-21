INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski filed Tuesday for re-election to continue representing Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.
“As a lifelong Hoosier, I’m grateful to be able to fight for the hardworking people of Indiana’s 2nd District,” Walorski said.
“Politicians in Washington are trying to divide the country with a radical agenda and a partisan impeachment charade, but I’m staying focused on what really matters. That’s why I’m committed to working with President Trump to build on our nation’s economic momentum, keep our country safe, fight for our veterans, and make sure working families have a chance to achieve the American Dream.
“Hoosiers know I’ll always stand up for our shared values and fight for farmers, manufacturers, small businesses, workers, veterans, servicemembers, and families across northern Indiana. I look forward to talking with my fellow Hoosiers about how we can keep working together to build a brighter future and a stronger America.”
Walorski’s campaign raised more than $360,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019 — the most the campaign has ever raised in the final quarter of a non-election year — bringing total cash on hand to more than $850,000, according to a news release from Walorski’s office Tuesday.
