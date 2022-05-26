MISHAWAKA – U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2,618,173 grant to an Elkhart & Western Railroad Company project located in Elkhart.
“Indiana is the Crossroads of America, and it is essential that our railways operate at the highest capacity. I am thrilled to announce that Elkhart & Western Railroad Company has been awarded more than $2.6 million to modernize its infrastructure, improve rail safety, and relieve traffic burdens in our community,” said Congresswoman Walorski in a news release. “This grant will support forward-thinking investments in our economy and infrastructure as the railroad continues to support our region’s robust manufacturing industry. It is always encouraging to see job creators such as Elkhart & Western Railroad Company continuing to make long-term investments that will strengthen our community for years to come.”
Under the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program, the grant funds awarded to Elkhart & Western Railroad Company will be used to modernize and improve track safety and capacity, the release added. By moving three grade crossing surfaces across Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties, the project is slated to eliminate blocked crossings to ease delays and congestion, as well as modernize existing infrastructure.
“The Elkhart & Western and the Pioneer Lines family of railroads are thrilled with today’s announcement,” said Alex Yeros, CEO and President, Pioneer Lines. “The EWR plays a key role in the manufacturing economy of Elkhart, and this funding will allow EWR to accommodate customer growth while improving safety and reducing blocked crossings in the community. We are very appreciative of Rep. Walorski’s support in bringing this win home to Indiana.”