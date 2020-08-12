NAPPANEE — Plans to extend West Walnut St. through Family Fare Drive and out to U.S. 6 East moved forward Monday when the Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety approved a consultant engineering agreement with The Troyer Group.
Mike Reese with The Troyer Group was present virtually at the meeting and he said they’ve done a previous study on the U.S. 6 corridor and that study listed this project as a priority. Reese said the project could also help with adjacent development.
The agreement will help delineate right of ways needed and will include a boundary and topographic survey and schematic design for a total cost of $28,400.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said the current property owners are “interested in working with us.” He said the redevelopment commission is also working on the project.
WELLFIELD PARK
The board also approved an agreement with Barton, Coe & Vilamaa for an architectural and engineering agreement for a combined restroom/concession facility at Wellfield Park’s soccer field.
Portable toilets are currently being used at the location, and Jenkins said the city is working with Wa-Nee Community Schools to share the cost as the high school soccer team utilizes the fields.
He told the board he wanted to get the project designed and ready for bid for spring construction.
Nik Vilamaa and Brian Bohlender were present virtually for Barton, Coe & Vilamaa. Bohlender explained to the board they’re going to design and engineer a 6,350-square-foot facility to house restrooms, a concession stand, storage, locker rooms and ticket booth.
Bohlender said they worked with Commonwealth Engineer in the past on this site and would work with them to consolidate some aspects of the work but there could be additional soil testing needed.
“Our intent is to break ground spring 2021,” he said, adding the project could be completed within the year.
The board approved the agreement for $85,000, pending park board meeting approval.
In other business, the board:
• Approved an amendment to the engineering agreement with Commonwealth Engineers for additional work on the Long Term Control Plan project in an amount not to exceed $15,800.
• Approved a change order for the EMS building roof, resulting in a deduction of $10,000 from Love Construction.
• Approved a late-arriving excavation on public property request by Mediacom. The mayor said the requests seem to be coming later and later and, while the city has tried to be accommodating, there may come a time when they refuse.
• Approved an agreement with R&R Visual to clean and televise the sewer line on East Centennial Street from Hartman to Clark streets at a cost not to exceed $15,000. The board also authorized the mayor, wastewater superintendent and the engineer to proceed with any necessary repairs on an emergency basis if it’s found to be structurally compromised.
• Authorized the mayor and clerk-treasurer to sign and execute the temporary easements received back from the water replacement project. City Attorney Brian Hoffer said they’ve already received back almost 200 from the 240 sent out.
