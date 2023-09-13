GOSHEN — Walnut Hill Early Childhood Center is one of 86 Indiana organizations to receive a grant through the Early Years Initiative.
The grant program is designed to strengthen community efforts to support the learning and development of infants and toddlers in Indiana, supported by the Lilly Endowment. A total of $31 million in grants were approved.
Walnut Hill Early Childhood Center received $165,200 to add an infant classroom and adjust toddler classrooms to add 20 additional seats. The preschool will also enhance the program with additional Creative Curriculum and TS Gold packages and the creation of partial scholarships for new seats.
Community Foundation of Elkhart County received $400,000 to support coalition infrastructure for recently formalized ECE coalition in Elkhart County and programmatic interventions including parent resource platform and trauma-informed supports for child care providers, as well as expansion of current parenting programs (Parent Cafes, Triple P for Baby) and adding Bright By Text.
LaGrange County Community Foundation received $500,000 to build four new licensed family childcare homes in a single location, with three serving a total of 48 infants and toddlers.
Community Foundation of Noble County received $315,000 to create a new licensed center to serve 40 infants and toddlers, using a church the town of Albion is seeking to purchase.
Statewide, the funding will support the development of more than 1,500 new infant and toddler seats in high-quality childcare settings in communities facing the most critical need for early child education services, 46 programs that will work to strengthen families through home visits and parent education offerings, 15 programs to promote essential skills through early language enhancement strategies, and efforts to help with early detection of special needs or disabilities among very young children and provide responsive interventions
According to a press release from Early Learning Indiana, the aim is to help organizations in Indiana meet the developmental needs of infants and toddlers (birth through age three) and surround Hoosier families with the resources to make the most of these crucial years of learning.
All 86 organizations will serve families in low-income households; 69% of grantees will serve members of communities of color; and 63% will serve multi-language learners.
Early Learning Indiana launched the initiative in March 2023 with support from a $50 million grant from Lilly Endowment. Organizations from all corners of the state responded to the request for funding. Awarded organizations include social service providers, faith-based organizations, community foundations, United Ways, child care providers, school districts, higher education institutions and other not-for-profit organizations. View the full list of recipients at EarlyYearsInitiative.org.
“We were encouraged by the range of proposals received from community organizations that care deeply about ensuring infants and toddlers in their communities develop the foundational knowledge and skills that support their future learning and development,” said Early Learning Indiana President and CEO Maureen Weber. "We only have a few short years to set our youngest Hoosiers on a path to thrive in life, and the work of these organizations across the state will enable us to make the most of these years while deepening our understanding about which efforts are most effective.”
Studies show a child’s brain is hardest at work during the first three years of life, busy creating the foundation for all future learning capacity, social-emotional development, and mental and physical health.
“The environment and experiences of a child’s first three years of life substantially influence cognitive, social, emotional and physical development and often affect long-term academic success and quality of life,” said Ted Maple, Lilly Endowment’s vice president for education.
“We are enthusiastic about the potential impact these funded efforts will have on very young children and their families in our state.”
The Early Years Initiative is a three-year effort. Early Learning Indiana will share details about additional funding opportunities and other efforts of the initiative in early 2024.