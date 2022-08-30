INDIANAPOLIS — Two Wakarusa health care workers were among the honorees at the Indiana Health Care Association/Indiana Center for Assisted Living annual Convention & Expo Aug. 15.
Each year, the IHCA/INCAL recognizes long-term and post-acute care professionals across the state of Indiana for their exemplary contributions and unwavering commitment to delivering quality care to Hoosier seniors, according to a statement from the group. Recipients are selected from peer and colleague nominations.
“With a combined workforce of over 60,000 individuals across our members, it was difficult to select just three awardees this year, but John, Elodia and Terri represent the very best of our industry,” said IHCA/INCAL President Paul Peaper. “Although no award can adequately express our gratitude for their commitment to our residents, we hope their stories are an inspiration for all health care heroes in the state as we jointly work to serve Hoosiers.”
The 2022 Senior Living Award recipients are:
• Caregiver of the Year: John Eastman, Saint Anne Communities, Fort Wayne
• Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) of the Year: Elodia Guevara, Miller’s Merry Manor in Wakarusa
• Nurse of the Year: Terri Medford, Miller’s Merry Manor in Wakarusa
Guevara, has been with Miller’s Merry Manor – Wakarusa for more than 20 years. According to IHCA/INCAL, “She continually delivers person-centered care by learning about her residents’ preferences and getting to know them on a personal level. As a CNA preceptor, Elodia also mentors new CNAs in the facility. Residents and staff admire her for her exceptional dedication and for treating everyone like family. Elodia ensures her residents are comfortable and goes above and beyond to make them feel special every single day. She helps them with their make-up and nails, takes them to the center activities and even makes sure they get to the beauty shop on time. Staff describe her as a walking billboard for servant leadership, patience and an inspiration for everyone in the community.”
Medford serves as the director of nurses and has been with Miller’s Merry Manor – Wakarusa for more than 20 years as well. Medford started her journey with long-term care as a CNA, LPN, RN, etc., and has made great strides during these 20 years.
According to IHCA/INCAL, “She displays strong clinical skills and has an extraordinary ability to make the residents feel like they’re at home. Staff admire her passion for exceptional resident care, a positive outlook and her approach to teaching and applying high standards. Her extensive experience and fearless leadership have proven invaluable to the Miller’s facility, and she is certainly an asset to our community.”