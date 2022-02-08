WAKARUSA — It was a packed house at Nelson’s banquet hall for the annual presentation of awards honoring Wakarusa’s Business of the Year, Educator of the Year and Citizen of the Year Monday night.
The Business of the Year was awarded to Cook’s Pizza, which celebrated its 50th year in business last year. Brothers Stan and Steve started the business right after high school and they amused the crowd with anecdotes about their 50 years in business.
Stan credited their aunt and uncle, whose restaurant they worked in as teens.
“They showed us everything — manufacturing, delivering, flipping burgers — and really gave us a sense of ‘You can do this.’ They told us ‘There’s something special about you kids.’ At the end of the day, the best thing that happened to us was our aunt and uncle,” he said.
Stan said they grew up in an Italian neighborhood in Elkhart near DeBoni’s Bakery and other family-owned businesses and said they not only picked up how they did things but their personalities, too. Stan recognized their employees past and present — and asked those in attendance to stand. He said they’ve had 550 employees over the years.
“I’m so proud of them," he said. "They’ve come to work every day.”
He spoke of Ramona Love, their first waitress, who was with them for 20 years and then her daughter and granddaughter worked at Cook’s too. Stan said when he hired her he told his brother Steve, “I hired an older woman to work the lunch shift. She was 35.” The crowd laughed.
“We’re very proud to be a part of Wakarusa,” Stan said.
Steve also shared some highlights of their 50 years and thanked their wives. He recalled several coaches they met; when they first met Gale Sayers, the former Chicago Bears running back; and when President Obama came to Wakarusa.
Later, reflecting on the award Steve said, “We’re lucky to have been in business 50 years.”
Stan said, “It’s a great honor. I think this is the 23rd awards banquet and we’re very fortunate to be a part of the group of former winners.”
EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR
The Educator of the Year award was presented to Wakarusa Elementary School’s fourth-grade teacher, Erica Gunn. Gunn has been teaching for a number of years, but it’s her second year at Wakarusa Elementary. She’s also studying for her Master's of Education at Ball State University.
Gunn said, “I’m beyond blessed to teach in a community that cares so much for its teachers.”
She added, “The fourth-grade team is amazing.”
Later she said that receiving the award “means a lot to me. I’m so thankful to be a part of this community and to continue serving the kids.”
CITIZEN OF THE YEAR
While the two previous winners knew they were receiving their awards, the Citizen of the Year is kept a surprise.
Todd Scheets presented the award to Steve Shively and said the recipient was a longtime presence at Chamber of Commerce events and has been a supportive and positive ambassador of the chamber, assisting at the annual Maple Syrup Festival — especially with trash clean-up, at the ice cream socials, Halloween contest and vintage power shows.
His construction trade class is coordinating on a project for a new information booth for the Maple Syrup Festival and in the past the class constructed the popcorn shed.
“The Christmas tree would not be the same without him putting on a Santa suit,” Scheets said.
Shively and his wife Deb have been dedicated supporters of Special Olympics and ADEC, according to Scheets.
“Even through battling COVID and the tragic loss of their son, Alex, he was always ready to assist with a smile and despite all the pain and loss he still found a way to put on the Santa outfit this past Christmas,” he said.
Shively said he was “shocked. You took me by surprise.”
He said they moved to Wakarusa in 2006.
“We’ve really loved it here," he said. "It’s been enjoyable. I tell people it’s God’s country. People come here and they like to stay.”
Later he repeated that receiving the Citizen of the Year award “kind of shocked me. I’ve had a lot of fun over the years being a part of all those things.”
Attendees played trivia with a lot of Wakarusa-related questions and several Cook’s Pizza bonus questions. Numerous door prizes donated by local businesses were raffled off.
Chamber President Jolinda Lengacher was ill but sent her closing remarks for Town Marshal Tim Hershberger, who was acting as master of ceremonies, to read on her behalf.
She said, “Wakarusa is a small town with big dreams. 2021 was a begin again year. We were one of the first communities to hold a festival and we were able to hold all of our festivals and events in 2021.”
Lengacher thanked the Elkhart County Community Foundation for its donations and grant funds towards "Doc’s Pavilion" — an estimated $1.2 million project honoring the late Dr. Robert Abel, as well as all who donated so far toward the “biggest community project in Wakarusa.” The pavilion will be located at the northeast corner of West Waterford and North Olive streets.
Lengacher said, “We believe in this community and I’m looking forward to great things ahead.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.