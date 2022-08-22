Children enjoy their turn on the barrel train during Saturday’s festivities at Wakarusa’s Vintage Power Show.
20220822-nws-wakytractorshow 2.jpg
Amy Lant-Wenger | The Goshen News
Visitors watch the workings of an old-fashioned threshing demonstration.
20220822-nws-wakytractorshow 4.jpg
Amy Lant-Wenger | The Goshen News
This steam engine was manufactured in 1922 and was on display in Wakarusa Saturday.
20220822-nws-wakytractorshow 5.jpg
Amy Lant-Wenger | The Goshen News
Ann VanDyke tosses a skillet during a newly added skillet tossing contest sponsored by Civil War re-enactors.
20220822-nws-wakytractorshow 6.jpg
Amy Lant-Wenger | The Goshen News
Students from the NorthWood chapter of FFA volunteered their time and skills at the festival.
20220822-nws-wakytractorshow 7.jpg
Amy Lant-Wenger | The Goshen News
At the close of the “Vintage Power Show” on Saturday afternoon, the exhibitors present a unique send-off by forming a tractor parade through town.
20220822-nws-wakytractorshow.jpg
Amy Lant-Wenger | The Goshen News
The bluegrass and country gospel music from Crystal River Band was a crowd favorite.
Bird's Eye View Museum Bench
Marcia Parcell | Contributed
Judy and Reid Eby, at left, are shown receiving an honor on behalf of the Carl and Mabel Eby family Saturday. A new permanent bench marks the site of the Bird’s Eye View Museum, featuring the artwork of the late Devon Rose. The building was financed largely by the Eby family. Alongside the Ebys, from left, are board members Marcia Parcell, president Todd Scheets, Bill Byers, museum curator Sue Childs, Vern Zentz, and secretary Amy Lant-Wenger.
WAKARUSA — Beautiful skies, spirited music, delectable treats and a whole lot of history made for a very successful run of the 2022 “Vintage Power Show,” which took place this weekend in Wakarusa.
The Wakarusa Historical Museum and the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce have aligned forces to present this annual event, in which antique farm machinery, and the methods by which they operate, is highlighted as a nod to the agricultural legacy of a community founded in farming. The event first began in 2013, and was originally held in early October, but was eventually shifted to August to take full advantage of the warmer weather, and to be better in sync with the advent of fall.
Wakarusa Historical Society president Todd Scheets was pleased with the crowds, and equally so with the fact that the threat of rainy weather never materialized.
“We had a good turnout, and it was our first opportunity to have the blacksmith shop back in operation since the fire,” he said. The blacksmithing structure was severely damaged in a blaze back on June 6, which was attributed to a lightning strike.
Scheets also said that the guests on hand for Friday and Saturday expressed appreciation for the music, which was provided by the Crystal River Band bluegrass group. The tractor pull was a success, and the Wakarusa Lions Club sold out of their pork burger meals in less than 90 minutes. Homemade ice cream and kettle corn were also big draws, as was Wilbur Miller’s homemade ice cream, Rex Hochstetler’s Poffertjes, and chili prepared by Bethel Missionary Church.
The 7th Indiana Light Artillery Civil War re-enactors showcased how soldiers lived during that era. This year, the group sponsored a skillet toss event for the women, and that was one of the most well-attended attractions of the weekend.
At the close of the show Saturday, the exhibitors took to the streets of Wakarusa for a tractor parade, which wound its way through downtown before passing a delighted crowd of residents from Miller’s Merry Manor.
Another highlight of the “Vintage Power Show” was the dedication of a permanent bench, engraved with the names of Carl and Mabel Eby, and resting at its permanent site near the museum’s Bird’s Eye View building.
The Eby family, including their sons and wives, Reid and Judy, and the late Art and surviving spouse, Janet, have all played an integral role in supporting the museum over the years, from financial support, volunteerism, and service on the Board of Directors. The bench serves as a honor to their contributions in both the museum and the Wakarusa community.