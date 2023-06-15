WAKARUSA — During the June 6 session of the Wakarusa Town Council, the members voted unanimously to validate an agreement between the town and Shortstop Inn, a measure which will allow the establishment to offer outdoor seating to their patrons.
The affirmation did not move forward without a bit of controversy, however. Of particular concern among some of those in attendance was the fact that alcoholic beverages would be served on a public sidewalk, and the possible repercussions from inebriated clientele. Vocal supporters and dissenters of the action were on hand to express their opinions, as was one of the Shortstop Inn's co-owners, Shelly Sterling.
Resident Judy Smeltzer asked the council if other businesses in the downtown corridor were asked about their feelings toward the situation. David Harper, pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Wakarusa, also wondered aloud about the example that would be set in permitting alcoholic beverage consumption in an environment typically regarded as family friendly.
Others on the opposite side of the issue were also present to address the fact that the reinvention of the Shortstop Inn as a family dining restaurant speaks directly to a concern that was raised by local residents during a recent study on business feasibility.
"We have to look at the bigger picture," said resident Judy Briganti. "These are responsible owners, doing responsible things to check on their customers. We have to ask ourselves, 'What gives vibrancy and what helps this business?'" This comment was met with a smattering of applause.
Shelly Sterling listened intently to the commentary before taking the floor herself, noting, "We are very cognizant of our guests, and we do a lot of things to give back to the community. We treat our guests like we'd treat our own families. We want an establishment for everyone to enjoy."
Councilman Matt Moyer next spoke to the audience, promising that the extension of this feature to the Shortshop Inn is not a "one and done" decision. Nor does the council want to begin casting votes on "moral issues," he stated.
Moyer said that the council met at length with the Sterlings, and consulted the town attorney as well, to create a document that clearly identifies the expectations of monitoring the distribution of alcoholic beverages. Moyer added that other restaurants in the Wa-Nee have similar arrangements, where diners can order alcohol with their meals, and enjoy them outdoors.
If customers become ill mannered with their drinking, or abuse their privileges, Moyer said that the issue would be revisited and the contract possibly rescinded.
After the intense period of discussion and debate, the council voted to enter into the contract, effective immediately.
The next meeting of the Wakarusa Town Council is set for July 11 at 6:30 p.m. This reflects a change in the date on account of the Independence Day holiday. Council meetings are in the Wakarusa Town Hall, 100 W. Waterford St.