WAKARUSA — An invitation to appear at a NorthWood High School athletic banquet years ago kicked off a love for the Wakarusa community for former Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers.
News of the NFL legend's death spread quickly through the town of Wakarusa Wednesday morning. Relatives of Sayers had said he was diagnosed with dementia.
Steve Cook of Cook’s Pizza said he was a teenager when he first ran into Sayers.
“I’ve always been a Bears fan," Cook said from the downtown eatery. "I first met him when I was 18 at Sidewalk Days here in town. (Robert) 'Doc' Abel brought him to town and I was just speechless."
Cook and his brother, Stan, opened the pizza place as soon as they graduated high school about 49 years ago.
“I can remember sitting on my couch watching the Bears play when I was about 9 or 10 years old and I asked my dad, ‘Why don’t they just give the ball to Gale every time?’" he laughed. “He was that good.”
Sayers played for the Chicago Bears from 1965 to 1971 but his career was cut short by a knee injury. He was the youngest player at 34 to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977 and named Rookie of the Year in 1965 with 22 touchdowns, including six in one game.
Sayers became known outside football from the movie "Brian’s Song." The movie was based on the friendship between Sayers, who was Black, and teammate Brian Piccolo, who had terminal cancer. Piccolo was white.
“I think that movie broke the color barrier and I made that comment to his wife once and she agreed,” Cook said as he recalled a conversation with Ardie Sayers.
After his football career ended, Gale Sayers went on to serve as athletic director for Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, work in sports administration and had a successful business career, as well as funding several inner city youth initiatives in Chicago.
FRIENDSHIP BEGINS
Cook said the friendship between Abel and Sayers began after the athlete was invited to speak at NorthWood. Sayers stayed at Abel’s house and reportedly made the comment, "I wouldn’t mind retiring here."
Gale and Ardie later purchased property in town and, when Sayers retired, they sold their condominium in Chicago and made Wakarusa their permanent home. Cook said the NFL great came in about once a week for pizza and had milkshakes. Cook said he also delivered food to the couple's home.
“He was quiet, but approachable," Cook said. "I went to a few games with him and golfed with him. He never turned down a request for an autograph. I think he liked it when people asked and he wanted to give back."
Cook recalled a time about seven or eight years ago when Sayers called him on a Sunday morning and asked him if he wanted to play golf at Elcona Country Club. Cook said he’d always wanted to play that course and, when they arrived, staff treated Sayers like royalty by opening doors and carrying his bag while they looked at Cook trying to figure out who he was.
Cook said Ardie Sayers recently surprised him with a comment she made.
“She said, ‘You know, Steve, you and your family have been real nice to us,’ and that floored me because I thought, 'what about all you’ve done for us?'" Cook said.
'DOWN TO EARTH'
Mike Schade, owner of Wakarusa Pro Hardware, said Sayers used to come in with Ardie and, when his health started to decline, he’d wait in the car for his wife.
“I’d always go out and say 'hi' to him,” Schade said. “He was genuine, caring, very nice (and) very down to earth.”
Schade explained that his father is a huge fan of the football star, so he gave Ardie a football for her husband to sign. Schade then gave the football to his father as a Christmas gift. Schade's father thought "it was the coolest thing," he said.
“It was neat that he lived here in our small town," Schade said.
A couple of miles away at the Corner Café, the hostess, whose mother recently died, was too emotional to speak of the death of the local star.
Omar Hershberger, who was eating at the restaurant, said he worked at the Dollar General store when it was downtown and Sayers and his wife were frequent visitors.
“They were fantastic people, just great people,” Hershberger said.
GOLF GAME
Sayers enjoyed playing golf and participated in a couple of Wakarusa-Nappanee Chambers of Commerce golf tournaments.
“Everyone was in awe we were playing with Gale Sayers," said Larry Thompson, former mayor of Nappanee, about the few times he played golf with the Bears star at McCormick Creek Golf Course. "But he made us all feel at ease. To us, he was so much more than Gale Sayers.
"He was a gentle giant. He was a great guy and he had a horrible disease, but he handled it with style and grace."
Dave Odiorne, owner of Raymond’s Café, said he also played golf with Sayers.
“He was a great friend," he said. "I went to cookouts at his house and golfed with him. He swung that club like crazy and he was always in a hurry to get to his ball and swing again.
“In my opinion, he was the greatest running back of all time; six touchdowns in one game his rookie year. And a nicer guy you’d never meet.”
Odiorne described Sayers and Ardie as “sweet” and said it meant everything to the community to have them living there, especially to the high school when he spoke to the student athletes without charging a fee.
“The first time he came, they loved the community and decided to live here,” he said.
COMMUNITY IMPACT
Nadine Lengacher, who owns J&N Stone with her husband, Jack, said they referred to Sayers as the “gentle giant.”
“He never let fame and fortune get in the way of being a good, down-home person," she said. "He and Ardie were just good friends. They always had time to visit and get involved in everything in the community, but they did it in a quiet way — not looking for any recognition.
“It’s been very hard on Ardie watching him decline,” she added.
Lengacher said they did so many good things for the community and many people have no idea about all of the things both Abel and the couple did for the area.
“When we’d do festivals, Ardie would call and say ‘what can Gale and I do?’ But they did it in the background. They were such a support to the community,” she said.
Lengacher said the friendship between Gale Sayers and Abel was “absolutely like no other.”
“Those two had an incredible friendship,” she said. “It’s hard to be in a position like Gale was and have real relationships. That’s what he found in 'Doc' and in this community.”
She said everyone in town looked out for the couple as well.
“That’s why they liked Wakarusa," Lengacher said. "They could be themselves here."
She added that the message of "Brian's Song" still rings true.
“A lot of guys like Gale who’ve done the things he’s done are untouchable. That movie proved the heart that he had and continued to have,” Lengacher said. "They’ve been a real asset to the community. They led a quiet life here and enjoyed their life and friendships.”
