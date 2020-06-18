WAKARUSA — The town's police officers celebrated Thursday a new facility to call their own — something 20 years in the making.
Construction on the 3,900-square-foot facility, located at 102 S. Spring St., that will house the new Wakarusa Police Department is complete, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday.
“We’re very blessed," Tim Hershberger, the town marshal, said. "Now I’m so comfortable working in my office that I have to remind myself when it’s time to go out on patrol. Before, frankly, I couldn’t wait to leave."
The former police department, which was located at the same site, was an 800-square-foot house that was supposed to only be temporary quarters 20 years ago. The department shared space within the town hall prior to that.
Hershberger said when explaining how he felt about the new facility that he didn’t want to use the word "pride" because they’re humbled by the blessing but said, “What it’s going to do for the town is provide a more professional space for them when they come to the police department.”
The new facility has two interview rooms with video and audio capabilities per federal regulations, two-stages of evidence storage, separate office spaces for the town marshal, lieutenant and sergeant, a kitchen/break room and a three-bay garage.
Hershberger said his favorite room was the conference/training room, which is large enough for everyone and the training officers to be in at one time comfortably. The department has five full-time and eight reserve officers. He added that the majority of the response from the community has been positive, with many people commenting it was a long time coming. Hershberger said Town Council President Matt Moyer was able to convince the community they’d be able to build the new facility and keep it under $1 million.
“And that’s what they did,” he said.
At the ribbon-cutting, Jason Yoder of R. Yoder Construction joked the building was a “slight upgrade” from the former facility.
Hershberger thanked everyone and the community for the support and mentioned the past town marshals, several of whom were present, including the first marshal, Orange Stiver; Harold Bowman; Andy Balasa; Otis Garret; Doug Stahl; Wayne Nusbaum; Kenny Miller; and Bob Cunningham, who just retired this year. He campaigned for a better facility for the majority of his time as marshal.
“Our officers have been very patient. They’ve worked in less than ideal conditions for too many years," Moyer said, then, turning to the officers, “Gentleman, you now have a home.”
