WAKARUSA — For those who enjoy a bit of trickery with their Halloween treats, the Wakarusa Historical Museum is offering an opportunity to indulge in both.
The museum will be serving as the site today for the annual Trunk or Treat and Haunted Museum. Children can participate in the trunk or treat event from 4-6 p.m., when they can wander about the grounds and visit with the different costumed characters who will be passing out candy.
The haunted museum will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. Guests can tour the various buildings and face the thrills of the inhabitants lurking at every stop, both human and otherwise.
Admission is $1 per person, and children ages 6 and younger may enter free of charge. There will be two variations of the tour, including a modified version for younger children and a full-length experience for older participants.
There will also be a free shuttle available, which will transport passengers to and from the downtown square, where the cake walk and costume contest will take place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.