WAKARUSA — After a one-year pandemic hiatus, the Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival returns today and will continue through Sunday.
The festival will open today with carnival rides, food booths and trucks, music, entertainment and the queen and sweetheart contest.
Entertainment this year includes Clark the Juggler, a BMX bike show, Mark’s Ark Animal Show, comedy magician and entertainer Cameron Zvara, Ted Yoder Trio Folk Rock, The Indiana Wild Animal Show, the NorthWood Middle School Select Singers, The Echoes and magician Rusty Ammerman.
There will be a 1K fun run and a 5K walk/run at 7:30 and 8 a.m. on Saturday, beginning at Wakarusa Memorial Park. Other contests include flag football and a kids’ pedal pull.
For a full schedule, go online to wakarusachamber.com/maple-syrup-festival/.
The schedule can also be downloaded here:
