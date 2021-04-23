ETNA GREEN [mdash] Jacob M. Schwartz, 85, of Etna Green, died at 1:38 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, at his residence. Jacob was born on Dec. 23, 1935, to Menno and Anna (Bontrager) Schwartz. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Mr. Schwartz married Mattie Elizabeth Miller on Jan. 13…