WAKARUSA — With the shortage of rain as of late, having water issues is exceptionally troublesome. The community of Wakarusa understands this all too well, as a series of unfortunate circumstances has culminated in the closure of a popular attraction.
But town leaders want to reassure the residents and businesses that the temporary inconveniences will be worth it in the long run, as a multi-million dollar project to expand the town's water treatment facilities is getting underway.
On May 24, the town of Wakarusa was placed under a boil order when a significant water main break was discovered on Ind. 19, near the Forest River RV complex. The break caused a release of several hundred thousands gallons of water, which caused the town's two water towers to experience a drop in pressure. The depletion rate was considerably higher than the water being pumped back in, hence the boil order.
To further complicate matters, just as the town's water system was restored to minimum pressure levels, there was a major fire in the community in the early morning hours of May 27. S & S Automotive, located on Ind. 19 just south of Waterford Street, sustained major damage in one structure, a blaze that required over 250,000 gallons of water and the efforts of five area fire departments to extinguish.
The town is also tasked with implementing mandatory maintenance upgrades to the pair of 200,000-gallon water towers, a process that is expected to continue until the end of June. As a part of the necessary routine maintenance, the town's east tower will undergo a resurfacing. The entirety of the endeavor will require the towers to be taken offline temporarily, although one will always be kept in service as the other is being worked on, and vice versa.
Town Council president Rocco Rigsby issued a statement expressing why the temporary closure of the splash pad had to happen under this string of recent events.
"Our splash pad can consume 30,000-plus gallons of water a day. If we add that to the 200,000 gallons we won't have while the tower is down, it could add up to a possibility of not having the water we need to protect our residents," Rigsby said. "We will turn the splash pad back on once the water tower project is completed."
Rigsby also explained the scope of what the residents and business can expect once the water treatment facility expansion has been completed. "This process will take some time and continue well into the future, as it is an all-encompassing project to almost double our capacity and have long-term options for expansion as our great community grows in the future."
Rigsby also extended an invitation to anyone who has questions about any of these issues to visit the town council meetings, which take place on the first Tuesday evening of every month. The July session will be held on July 11, owing to the Independence Day holiday the week prior. The meetings are held at the Town Hall, and begin at 6:30 p.m. Updates on matters regarding the town can also be found periodically on Facebook, by searching Town of Wakarusa.