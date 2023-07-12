WAKARUSA — Wakarusa police will be using a monitoring system to help them keep an eye on traffic — at least for the next year.
The Wakarusa Town Council approved paying for the installation and use of four Flock Safety cameras in town on a trial basis for one year. The cameras will cost $12,000, with an additional installation fee of $2,600.
Over the course of the past several months, members of the Wakarusa Police Department and the community have convened and discussed the issues of traffic safety around town.
One of the solutions was to implement reduced speed limits on residential streets, a measure that has been perceived as a positive move.
However, according to Town Marshal Tim Hershberger, it appears that there are some individuals who haven't taken the changes seriously. Hershberger discussed the recent issue of reckless motorcycle riders with members of the Wakarusa Town Council during the Tuesday evening session.
Hershberger noted that as of late, there has been a significant uptick in motorcyclists who are traveling at speeds well above the posted speed limits, sometimes in excess of 80-90 mph. It presents a challenge to the officers who are patrolling, as they are often compelled to cease a pursuit when it presents a dangerous situation to other motorists or pedestrians.
Hershberger asked the board to consider allowing the department to purchase surveillance cameras, which would be strategically placed about town, in an effort to better capture images of these travelers. Specifically, Hershberger recommended the installation of four cameras from Flock Safety, a company that specializes in equipment designed for law enforcement agencies. The cameras would feature a specific kind of technology that would enhance license plate recognition.
Upon the conclusion of Hershberger's comments, longtime Wakarusa resident Rick Vandegrift spoke to the matter, saying, "As a taxpayer, I would wholeheartedly support the use of these cameras."
The council members subsequently gave their unanimous approval to the request for a trial basis of one year.
In other matters, the council:
• Granted permission to Town Manager Holly Landis to begin advertising for quotes regarding the town's upcoming water main extension project for South Spring Street. The project will add three new hookups for homes in the neighborhood, along with the reconfiguration of two additional residences. The estimate for this work, courtesy of the town's engineering consultant, is $137,000.
• Approved a payment of $142,470 to Dixon Engineering/L & T Painting for the pair of water tower renovations, one on the west side and one on the east edge of town.
• Announced that everyone is welcome to participate in the upcoming "Bubble Bash," located at the hill in Memorial Park this Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Unlimited soapy sledding will cost $2 for those 15 and younger, and $5 for adults.
The next meeting of the Wakarusa Town Council will take place Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 100 W. Waterford St. The public is welcome to attend.