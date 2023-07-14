WAKARUSA — When Hassan “Hass” Hakim purchased a historic landmark building in downtown Wakarusa back in 2019, he had a clear vision.
One of his first goals was realized fairly quickly, with the opening of Seifert Pharmacy, followed by the renovation and remodel of the second story, which was converted into a pair of sleek, modern apartments.
And now the latest development will offer area residents a place to go for acute health issues, such as illnesses, minor injuries, and basic laboratory services.
On Monday, the doors will open on the brand new Wakarusa Clinic, which will be situated at the rear of the Seifert Pharmacy location and housed in the same building at 100 North Elkhart Street, on the northeast corner of Elkhart and Waterford streets. The clinic will be staffed by Nurse Practitioner Jena Gould and Medical Assistant/Paramedic C.J. Stouder, and will be open on a full-time basis.
The Elkhart Clinic is overseeing the execution of the Wakarusa facility, as they are renting the clinic space from Hakim’s property management group. It’s a prospect that is already bringing about a great deal of anticipation.
“This collaboration will be an asset to the community,” Hakim says.
Gould added, “I’ve been talking to my patients about this, and the response has been pretty positive.”
The space designated for the clinic has been outfitted with two examination rooms, a multi-purpose room, a reception area, restroom facilities and a place for employee breaks. Appointments can be scheduled, but walk-in patients will also be welcomed as time permits. Patients can be treated for a range of non-critical maladies, general laboratory and phlebotomy needs, vaccinations, wound care, and respiratory concerns.
One of the most intriguing features of the new clinic comes from the fact that the building dates back to the late 20th century and was the former site of a bank. The original vault is still very much intact, albeit without any locking mechanisms, and is now being utilized as a waiting room for patients.
Clinic hours will be Mondays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 574-296-3412.