WAKARUSA — After an almost two-year hiatus, the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce was finally able to recognize exemplary contributions to the business sector, and to the spirit of volunteerism within the community. The annual Chamber of Commerce awards banquet took place last week at the Blue Teal fellowship venue, situated in the Nelson's Catering facility.
Following the evening meal, Jolinda Lengacher, the Chamber of Commerce president, welcomed family members of the late Eric Brown to approach the podium. Brown was a longtime leader in several organizations, including the multi-generational enterprise of Brown and Brown Construction. Brown held several positions on the Wa-Nee Community Schools Board Trustees, as well as a number of other civic endeavors.
Lengacher said a tree honoring Brown's service has been placed in his honor in Memorial Park. The tree is located near another tree planted several years ago in memory of Brown's wife, Diane, herself a devoted champion of community causes and a former Wakarusa Elementary School nurse. Eric Brown died in 2019, and his wife, Diane, passed away in 2008.
TOP BUSINESSES
There were three Wakarusa businesses chosen to receive "Business of the Year" distinction. The theme of the night, "Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Embracing the Future," was evident with one business selected to represent each of those chapters in Wakarusa's ongoing success in commerce. Those businesses were:
"Honoring the Past" — Wakarusa Pro Hardware: Chamber board member Todd Scheets presented this award to store owner Chad Haviland, who recently purchased the business. Wakarusa Pro Hardware is among the longest running businesses in the town's history, with a few changes along the way over 120 years.
Initially known as Wakarusa Hardware, the store was organized in 1893 by Nickolas Yoder, P.C. Messick, and I.J. Leatherman. One year later, Messick and Leatherman were replaced by A.B. Yoder and Anthony Yoder, the latter departing a short time later, leaving the duo of Yoder Brothers to run the store.
The devastating fire that struck downtown Wakarusa in 1899 decimated the entire southeast business corridor, including the hardware store. E.J. Swartz created a new structure shortly thereafter, and the Yoder Brothers resumed operations there, before relocating the business in 1910, moving to the current site of the Wakarusa Tribune and Yoder Brothers Antiques. Benton "Bent" Leonard eventually purchased the old building, and ran the hardware store with his father, Marcus, as Leonard Hardware. Warren Brown took over ownership in 1947. Additional owners came about in the years that followed, including Howard Pletcher, Kenny Twa, and most recently, Mike Schade.
Many features of the original building remain intact, including the wooden flooring and the tall rolling ladders, the craftsmanship of F.E. Myers. The 1,000-plus individual wooden drawers were created by Eli Martin, and the ceiling remains adorned with tin tiling.
"Celebrating the Present" — Seifert Drug: Jon Flickinger, another member of the Chamber board, presented this award to Hass Hakim, owner of Seifert Drugs. For the Seifert's staff, the esteem went beyond simply recognizing their efforts. It was also the culmination of a pledge that Hakim had made to the late Dr. Robert "Doc" Abel.
Hakim's background in pharmacological work is a strong one. He arrived in Elkhart County by way of Michigan City in 1986, starting out his career as a pharmacy intern, fresh from his studies at Butler University. After spending three summers working for Alick's Drugs, he signed on with the business full-time after earning his pharmacy license in 1989. He remained with the company for an additional 10 years, until the Alick family sold the franchise to a large scale pharmacy chain.
Over time, Hakim began to miss the simplicity and the more personal service of the independent pharmacy atmosphere. When an opportunity presented itself in 2006, Hakim was able to purchase Seifert Drugs in downtown Elkhart. Soon after, Doc Abel expressed a desire to develop a partnership with Hakim to open a walk-in clinic and enclosed pharmacy in Wakarusa on May 4, 2010.
In the weeks preceding Doc Abel's passing, he shared with Hakim that he wanted to see the concept of a hometown pharmacy continue on. And that vision was finally fulfilled in 2020, in the heart of Wakarusa.
"Embracing the Future" — Stop & Shop: Chamber board member Cindy Hill introduced two of the employees from one of the town's newest business venture, known as Stop and Shop. Terry Gower and Joe McCavitt have set out to create a welcoming environment along with the goal of providing a broad inventory that ranges from practical to unique. Drawing inspiration from businesses selling overstock and discontinued merchandise, Stop and Shop opened its doors to shoppers just in time for the holiday season in 2020, and is located at 109 N. Elkhart St.
Friend of the Chamber — Lois Meissner: The evening's element of surprise was evident on the face of the woman who was bestowed with this honor. As a musical cue signaled the beginning of a tribute video, Lois Meissner was visibly humbled, as frame after frame captured her in memorable events around town and across the years. Meissner is known in the Wakarusa community for her boundless enthusiasm to volunteer her time and talents in any capacity she is needed, and she does so with a sweet spirit and an equally sweet smile.
The ceremony came full circle with a special guest blessed by a long Wakarusa family lineage. Todd Gongwer, a renowned motivational speaker and author of the best-selling book, "Lead...for God's Sake," was on hand to discuss the elements of true leadership, and how to inspire others through faith. He challenged the audience to find their passion through the guidance of a higher calling.
